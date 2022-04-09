TE or WR: King keeps making plays

AUBURN | Whether it’s tight end or wide receiver, Landen King just makes plays. The Auburn sophomore caught a 19-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left to bring Team Auburn within a point of Team Tigers in Saturday’s A-Day game. “Landen is a spectacular receiver,” said quarterback T.J. Finley. “To see him go up and make that catch and make catches all spring practice, the catches he made were spectacular. It’s only building confidence for me to know when I throw him the ball, he’ll make something happen.”

King celebrates his touchdown catch. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

The two-point conversion attempt was incomplete as Team Tigers, which consisted of the first-team offense and defense for most of the scrimmage, held on for the 10-9 win. For junior cornerback Jaylin Simpson, he’s gotten used to plays like that from King. He sees them in almost every practice. “Landen, man, it was a great catch but you expect that out of him. He’s done that before,” said Simpson. King switched from tight end to wide receiver for the second half of spring drills. Asked which position he’s better at, Simpson didn’t hesitate. “I think he’s a football player,” he said.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin likes that versatility and what King can bring to the offense playing either position. “It’s just going to make him a better player,” Harsin said. “Right now, he can do both. He can be on the line of scrimmage, he can be split out wide. It gives us an advantage with what he’s able do.” Harsin praised King’s attitude in playing both positions. “He doesn’t flinch,” said Harsin. “You love that about him. That’s the thing since I’ve known Landen, his attitude towards just what is it going to take me to help us be successful, he’ll do it. “We’ll keep figuring out where he fits and what he’s doing, but those are just reps to make him a better football player and help our team.” Auburn concluded spring practice with the A-Day game.