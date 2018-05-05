“Auburn is family oriented and made me feel like a priority,” Tyler Fromm said. “Offensively, I feel like I can fit in and be used in different ways.”

Fromm, the younger brother of UGA quarterback Jake Fromm, committed to the Tigers after visiting again on Saturday.

Fromm’s visit Saturday was his fourth to Auburn. He made his decision to commit midway through the visit after meeting with Gus Malzahn.



“Coach Malzahn went over some stuff about how the offense would use the tight end like (Philip) Lutzenkirchen and (C.J.) Uzomah,” Fromm said. “I just feel like I can fit in and make an impact.”

Fromm said he chose Auburn over Florida and South Carolina. His brother, Jake, will be happy about the news.

“He’ll be proud of me,” Tyler Fromm said. “He wants me to go somewhere I can play and make an impact.”

Tyler Fromm is scheduled to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January. He is the seventh commitment in the Tigers’ 2019 class and fourth from Georgia.