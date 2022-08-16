Johnson showing ‘unreal’ progression
AUBURN | With Nick Brahms banged up and out of Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, the offensive line needed someone to step in and step up.
Tate Johnson delivered.
The junior from LaGrange, Ga., worked with the first-team offense at center and came away with positive reviews.
“Man, it’s night and day,” said Brandon Council, who was a starting guard in the scrimmage. “I remember when we got here in 2020, you’d think Tate was a guy, ‘Man, is he going to play here?’ But, oh my God, the progression’s been unreal for this kid.
“He’s stepped up when we needed him most. He stepped up, took Blue reps, huge role and he did well. We’re proud of him as a unit.”
Johnson, who didn’t play in a game last season, put in a lot of work during the off-season to put himself in position to play this fall.
“Tate's done a really nice job,” said offensive line coach Will Friend. “He's moving well. Fundamentally, he's doing a good job — a lot better than when we first got here."
Whether it’s at center or even guard, Johnson’s teammates have confidence he can deliver if called upon to start this season.
“Us as an O-line, and including myself, have the most confidence in Tate Johnson,” said Council. “He’s gotten a lot stronger and he’s very quick. He’s definitely one of the quickest and shiftiest O-lineman off the ball.”
After taking off Monday, Auburn will return to practice Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers will hold their second major scrimmage of fall camp Friday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.