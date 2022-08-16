Johnson showing ‘unreal’ progression

AUBURN | With Nick Brahms banged up and out of Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, the offensive line needed someone to step in and step up. Tate Johnson delivered. The junior from LaGrange, Ga., worked with the first-team offense at center and came away with positive reviews.

Keiondre Jones and Johnson double-team on a block, (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“Man, it’s night and day,” said Brandon Council, who was a starting guard in the scrimmage. “I remember when we got here in 2020, you’d think Tate was a guy, ‘Man, is he going to play here?’ But, oh my God, the progression’s been unreal for this kid. “He’s stepped up when we needed him most. He stepped up, took Blue reps, huge role and he did well. We’re proud of him as a unit.” Johnson, who didn’t play in a game last season, put in a lot of work during the off-season to put himself in position to play this fall. “Tate's done a really nice job,” said offensive line coach Will Friend. “He's moving well. Fundamentally, he's doing a good job — a lot better than when we first got here."