Florida State made a run at him. Georgia Tech had his attention. But it is Auburn that Hoganville (Ga.) Callaway offensive lineman Tate Johnson committed to Monday June 10.

"I was debating hard about a handful of other schools and I have so much love for the other schools and their staffs, but it’s just my heart lead me somewhere else," said Johnson.

"I made the decision on my trip to Big Cat weekend. I was praying hard and having a lot of talks with my family about making a decision. Being around all my good friends that I’ve gotten to know and seeing what we could build at a huge program [like Auburn] just made me want to hop aboard."

Johnson plays tackle for his team, but will slide inside at Auburn. He has worked a lot at center this spring, and that could be his position longterm in the SEC.