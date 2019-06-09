“Love — it was amazing for him to come out a second day. He was exceptional today,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

Austin Love, who allowed two runs in 1.0 inning in game one, held the Tigers to two hits over the final 4.2 innings in a 2-0 win Sunday at Boshamer Stadium to even the Super Regional and set up a winner-take-all game Monday.

CHAPEL HILL | Auburn jumped on North Carolina’s bullpen in an 11-7 win Saturday. It was quite the opposite Sunday.

Love (8-4) earned the win tying his career-high with six strikeouts. He didn’t issue a walk on 41 pitches.

UNC starter Austin Bergner held AU to four hits over 4.1 scoreless innings.

Auburn had just six hits and only two after the fifth inning. Conor Davis and Steven Williams had two hits apiece. The rest of AU’s lineup was just 2-for-25.

“I was kind of disappointed in not scoring runs today because I thought we were competitive and had a plan for those two special (pitchers) today,” Thompson said. “After they scored the two runs, I thought the thing we did the best today was just compete.”

UNC, which scored both of its runs in the first inning off AU starter Bailey Horn, left 14 runners on base. Horn (4-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits and six walks in 3.1 innings. He couldn’t make it to the park on Saturday due to a stomach ailment.

“Bailey Horn was not 100 percent,” Thompson said. “A week ago, he really got ahead and drove the baseball. I think he competed in the same manner today, it was just kind of like playing Russian Roulette there early in the ballgame. But he did an amazing job as far as just competing for us and not letting them run away from us and giving our offense a ton of chances.”

Auburn’s bullpen was nearly as dominant. Ryan Watson threw 2.2 scoreless innings and Elliott Anderson allowed just two hits in 3.0 scoreless innings.

“I thought Ryan Watson was great in the moment. Got some distance in the ballgame,” Thompson said. “And I thought Elliott Anderson just did a really good job to keep us from having to go another arm or two deep today. I thought that was important for us. Hopefully that makes a difference for tomorrow.”

Monday’s game is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN2.