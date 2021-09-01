Tank, Shivers lead way at RB, newcomers aiming to contribute

“Ultimately for Tank, it’s be the very best player he can be each and every day,” Harsin said on Wednesday during the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “Let that consistency carry over into the game and be that player on Saturday. I expect Tank to be physical and to play that way running the ball."

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin expects the best from his star back once live game action begins after seeing his work ethic shine through this summer and fall.

AUBURN | There are expectations, and then there are Tank Bigsby-level expectations. After a standout 2020 season, he returns for the Tigers after garnering several awards, including SEC Freshman of the Year. To say the performance of Auburn’s offense relies heavily on his shoulders heading into 2021 would be an understatement.

Don’t be mistaken, though. Bigsby is not the only productive player at running back for the Tigers. Shaun Shivers is back after rushing for 933 yards and seven touchdowns in his first three seasons on the Plains, giving the Auburn offense a reliable second option at the position.

Depth, a question mark following the departures of D.J. Williams, Mark-Antony Richards and Harold Joiner this offseason, seems not to be a problem. Harsin praised freshman Jarquez Hunter for having a solid fall camp. The coach also had good things to say about Jordon Ingram, a transfer from Central Michigan, and freshman Sean Jackson, a 5-foot-9 and 236-pound wrecking ball, stating he’s been one of the most productive guys during scrimmages.

Yet performing in practices and scrimmages is much different than when in front of 87,000 people on Saturdays. Harsin admits there is a learning curve for the young players and that the coaching staff will have a better idea of how productive they can be once they see them in the game-day environment. Once they show they can handle the pressure, it is full throttle for these three backs.

“It’s only going to be a matter of time before those guys are on the field contributing,” Harsin said.