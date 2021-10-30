Tank rolls again in win

AUBURN | Where's Tank? What's wrong with Tank? Is he hurt? Why can't he get going in this offense? There were a lot of questions concerning the star sophomore running back after mediocre performances over the past four games, averaging only 45.75 rushing yards. They were fair questions, sure, as Bigsby didn't look himself, including against an Arkansas defense that got shredded on the ground in their previous two games. Oh, but how he answered these questions on Saturday night against Ole Miss, helping lead the No. 18 Auburn to a 31-20 victory over No. 10 Ole Miss with 140 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. In fact, he might have been a bit underused by Mike Bobo, if anything. With a chance to add to the lead and threatening inside the Rebels' red zone, Bigsby was on the sidelines as Auburn got stuffed on a 3rd-and-2, forcing an Anders Carlson field goal. Jarquez Hunter is a good back, but keeping Bigsby out of the game seemed a bit odd with how well he was running.

Tank Bigsby dives over the Ole Miss defense for a touchdown. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

Yet Bigsby, with the help of some improved blocking by the offensive line, showed why he's one of the top backs in the country. He was aggressive, hitting holes when they opened and used his speed to get to the corner, outracing defenders and leaving them in his rear-view mirror. "I had in my head that we can't lose this game," Bigsby said. He came out hot, catching a pass from Bo NIx on the game's first offensive play for six yards. On the next play, he gained 12 on the ground. A five-yard and 11-yard gain followed, helping set up Nix's 11-yard touchdown run to take the early lead. After an Ole Miss field goal, it was more of the same from Bigsby, breaking free for 26 yards on the drive's first play. Then, a jump over the defense from the one-yard line that resembled "Bo Over the Top" put the Tigers up 14-3. Bigsby finished the first quarter with 70 yards, more than he had in the previous four games.

