Tank ready to roll in downhill offense

The mere thought of the 6-foot, 208-pound Bigsby taking on even more tacklers like we saw last season can be mesmerizing as he repeatedly put defenders on the ground and earned key extra yards. After working himself up the depth chart and breaking out with 146 rushing yards on20 attempts in the Week 3 victory against Arkansas, all signs pointed toward a special back.

“We’ll be going more downhill than we went last year, so, it will be different,” the running back said on Saturday. “I’m excited about coach Bobo and I’m excited to work with him.”

Bigsby, who fought an injury toward the latter part of the season, finished with 834 yards and five scores in 10 games. Now, he’s ready to take a major leap forward and is already feeling more relaxed even with the coaching change and brand new offense.

“Knowing how everything is going to be. Knowing the system and everything, it’s making it a lot easier. It makes it way easier than it was last year.”

Let’s not forget that things were anything but normal last season with no spring practice, the delay of the season and a camp that was unusual. The LaGrange, Georgia expects a return to a regular fall camp to be a huge difference for the Tigers.

“Camp is a lot different because we really didn’t have a camp last year so this camp gets you ready, the work and effort we put in, everything we’ve been doing, so I feel like this camp will get us ready for a big season.”

With all of the success he had last year, there's a lot of hype surrounding what he can accomplish in Year 2. Already named to multiple preseason All-SEC teams, Bigsby is considered one of the top returning backs in the nation. Don’t expect the praise to get to his head, though.

“I really don’t pay attention to it and all that social media stuff,” Bigsby said. “I never really paid attention to it growing up, even when it was all that ranking stuff. It’s good to be on lists and stuff and it’s a blessing, but I feel like you hype yourself up when you get on the field and if you love doing it you’re gonna do what you’re gonna do.”

Hype? Yes, his position coach Cadillac Williams is definitely familiar with it. He, too, was slotted as one of the best backs in college football coming into his sophomore season in 2002, so Bigsby is leaning on him to help through the experience.

“He tells me all the time, it’s all about the game, all about what you do on the field. Like one of you guys said earlier about all this talking going on—they can do all that, but it’s not going to get you where you’re trying to go and to your main goal. Just handle your business on the field and off the field; they keep it on me, and I appreciate him for that.”

His partner in Auburn’s backfield, Shaun Shivers, has seen the maturation of Bigsby from last year to now.

“He's a really, really good football player, and he has improved way -- like, what y'all saw last year, he was still a freshman. But now, he grew up. He's looking way better than he looked last year. I think this offense is really good for him, too, because now we'll be getting him downhill. He's one cut and go. That's the type of player that he is: a real explosive player. You know when you put the ball in his hands you can expect a big play every time."

A more experienced, relaxed and confident Bigsby running downhill. Good luck, defenses.

