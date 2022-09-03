It was all part of a successful season opener for Bigsby, who finished with 147 yards on 16 rushes and two scores in the 42-16 blowout over the visiting Bears.

AUBURN – After a lightning delay that lasted an hour and 27 minutes, Tank Bigsby proved there was still some electricity in the air around Jordan-Hare Stadium on his first run after the game resumed. Juking at least two Mercer defenders, the running back bolted 39 yards to put Auburn up 42-7.

Kept out of some drills and scrimmages near the end of fall camp, Bigsby showcased some fresh legs starting from the very first snap of the ball. The back took the handoff from T.J. Finley, cutting to the left to gain eight yards. He seemed to get stronger as the game went along, running for gains of 21 yards in the second quarter along with 12 and 24 yards before the delay in the third.

The rushing effort put Bigsby over 2,000 yards (2,080) in his Auburn career, ranking 18th all-time in program history.

Bigsby wasn’t the only force for Auburn on the ground. Quarterback Robby Ashford took for a 56-yard scamper while Hunter broke open for a 19-yard touchdown to start the scoring in the second half, one of his three touchdowns on the night. The Tigers finished with 285 rushing yards, averaging seven yards per attempt.

“We have the best running back group in the nation," Ashford said.

But it was Bigsby, the All-SEC preseason selection, who repeatedly broke the will of the Mercer defense. His two-yard run in the second quarter all but sealed the game, putting Auburn up 28-0, and then his scamper after the long delay slammed the door shut.

"It's not surprising at all," Hunter said about the immediate touchdown.