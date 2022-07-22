Bigsby: ‘This school is different’

“If you have a head coach and he can workout like he’s 19 or 20 and do the things that we’re doing, it’s very inspiring. The way he works is just different,” said Bigsby.

The junior running back said he really didn’t have a choice. He’s just trying to keep up with his head coach.

Different is one word. Impressive is another.

Bigsby shared that Harsin consistently participates in the player’s grueling early-morning stadium runs.

“I sat down and watched him run every last one of them with us. Every time we run stadiums, he runs them with us,” said Bigsby. “I see his drive and I see how he works and that’s my coach. If he’s got the time to put in the work that we’re doing and coach us, that’s how I look at it.

“There’s not such a thing as an excuse if you can see that.”

Bigsby added that the team including Harsin will run 17 decks Friday morning at 6 a.m. CT and 20 more next week before preseason practice gets underway Aug. 5.

Harsin, of course, has similar praise for Bigsby, who will enter his junior season already ranked 20th in career rushing at Auburn with 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“Tank is obviously a fantastic player, but I think the most improved overall just in preparation, leadership and some of the things that we've seen from a really good, young player. His work ethic is second to none,” said Harsin. “He's put in the work. He does it on the off days. He does it on Sundays. He does it every chance he gets.”

Bigsby describes himself as more of a leader by example, and he certainly sets the example in the weight room, during conditioning and player-led summer workouts.

“Just doing the little things to make sure I do everything right, like I can, and always just carry myself in the manner I need to be and doing the right thing for the team and putting the team there first. That’s what I’ve been doing this summer, coming to work, being a team player first,” he said.

And he’s never been more proud being an Auburn Tiger.

“My freshman year, when I came to Auburn in 2020, I just felt like this school is different. Coming out my sophomore season, it’s the same thing,” said Bigsby. “I want to change and I want to do things I need to do for Auburn. Coming into Auburn, it’s different. It’s a different program. You have to be a different man to be in this program.

“A lot of people don’t like us. A lot of people speak bad about us. But at the end of the day, we have to come and play, and we’re going to be ready to play. That’s why I came to Auburn. That’s why I’m here at Auburn. I feel like we’re going to do what we have to do this year and handle our business.”