Tank takes ‘big leap’ in offseason

AUBURN | Just about everybody agrees Tank Bigsby is one of the nation’s best running backs. The preseason first-team All-SEC selection returns for his junior season after combining for 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns the last two years. But his position coach, Cadillac Williams, is seeing a version of Bigsby during fall camp that the rest of the country hasn’t seen before. Williams called Bigsby his most improved back.

Bigsby is gearing up for a big season this fall. (Alex Keller/Auburn athletics)

“Tank has taken a leap. Big leap,” said Williams. And that big leap has come from an accumulation of a lot of small improvements. “The kid has always had a great attitude. Always has worked hard. Always has showed up. Always a team guy,” said Williams. “Sometimes a guy that is really, really talented, they neglect the small things. You know, the details of the game. I just think the man is intentional about the small things, man. I think he just has a different, different vibe about him, that he is FBI — just his football intelligence.” Part of that FBI is understanding different rushing concepts and plays and his part in making them successful. It’s not as simple as running through a particular gap. "He was so raw, such a raw runner, and I just think his, again, intelligence of knowing the game, understanding the blocking schemes and what people have got to do. I think he just, he’s getting older and he’s starting to understand that, if I’m going to do this for a long time, and do this at a high level, it’s a lot of guys that’s talented. What’s going to separate me? I think just his understanding of that has gotten so much better,” Williams said.