Tank and out on final drive

FORT MYERS | When the game is on the line, you want the ball in the hands of your best player no matter the sport. Tank Bigsby had been Auburn's best producer all day, leading the Tigers in rushing yards (96) and receiving (68). It seemed Bryan Harsin understood that the sophomore running back was his best chance at pulling out a win on the final drive, handing the ball to Bigsby, who rushed for an eight-yard gain.

Tank never touched the ball again. Three incomplete passes from T.J. Finley gave the ball back to Houston, and a first-down run by Alton McCaskill on 3rd-and-1, something Auburn couldn't convert, secured the 17-13 victory for the Cougars.

"There's a lot of fixable things," Harsin said. "There's a lot of things I know we can be much better at."