For the first four years of his Auburn career, Jaylin Williams was winless in the SEC Tournament. In his fifth and final season, he finally picked up his first SEC Tournament win. And then two days later, he was a champion. It was a sweet moment for the man who had stuck at Auburn for half a decade. "Feels good, man," Williams said. "Last couple years, we lost first round, I just feel like – seeing it now, learn from it. Keep working, opportunity is going to come. Stick around at Auburn, don’t hit the portal, do what you have to do. Your family has your back. Your teammates will always have your back. Stick around and great things are going to happen.” On the opposite end of the spectrum is Aden Holloway, who is playing his first collegiate season.

Johni Broome, Bruce Pearl and Chad Baker-Mazara (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)

Hard to have a better start to his Tournament career than that, and he was soaking it all in. "We just got a ring," Holloway said. "Especially it being my first year, it’s just crazy to get a ring like that. With how good this team is, it made it really easy for me. It made my job way easier. To get a ring my first year is crazy, I’m super blessed." Denver Jones has taken a long path to get to where he is now. Originally from New Market, Ala., Jones grew up watching Auburn basketball, but his career started in junior college before transferring to Florida International. While Jones was spectacular individually at FIU, his team wasn't at it had a losing record the two seasons he was there. So when Jones realized that Auburn was going to win the SEC Championship, he couldn't contain his emotions. "My heart dropped," Jones said. "I was really emotional. Me and Chad were over there crying, and I never cry for real. That was my first actually like bawling tears, crying.” Chaney Johnson is another player from the state, as he played at the powerhouse Thompson High School. His first three years of college ball were spent playing division three ball at Alabama-Huntsville before transferring to Auburn. From his first visit to the Plains, Johnson could tell this team was special. "The reason why I came here," Johnson said. "The guys opened me with open arms. Bruce opened me with open arms. Once I got down here it was just like I had been here with these guys for three, four years. The team chemistry on this team is going to push us to be the best we can be."

Auburn celebrates SEC title (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)