AuburnSports - Talented trio ready for next step

“That I'm an all-around receiver,” said Williams. “I can go in the slot, I can be an outside receiver, I can just mix it up. I feel like I'm a pretty good receiver and an overall receiver. I'm going to show that.”

And there’s one thing that Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove are all hoping to show once they get into an NFL camp whether that’s via this week’s NFL Draft or through free agency.

AUBURN | Auburn has three former wide receivers preparing to play on the next level.

In Auburn’s previous offense under Gus Malzahn, the receivers weren’t asked to do a lot when it came to running the different routes and using the varied techniques they’ll be asked to do in the NFL.

Schwartz and Stove, however, were used extensively in the run game. They combined to rush for 877 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries.

“I really say to the scouts I’ll play everything,” said Stove. “Any position on the field you want to put me at, I can do it. Slot, outside, play a little bit of running back or just run in motion and getting the ball on sweeps. I’ve been doing that. I can play special teams too. I can do everything on the field.”

Schwartz is best known for his speed. He ran a 4.26 40-yard dash during Auburn’s Pro Day. He’s tried hard during pre-draft workouts to show he’s much more than that.

“Working on my routes, making them cleaner, making them crisper,” said Schwartz of his draft preparations. “Then of course getting stronger and even faster. So, that’s been a lot of what I’ve been doing, and I just want to show to scouts I’m more than just a deep-ball guy, I’m more than just a quote-unquote ‘track guy.’ I’m an NFL receiver.”

Williams was Auburn’s go-to receiver for the past three seasons. He finished his Auburn career with 132 catches for 2,124 and 17 touchdowns. He ranks fourth in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns in program history.

“My difference on all of the other receivers is that I am a playmaker,” said Williams. “I am able to go up and get it. The ball in the air is mine.”

The trio combined for 310 receptions for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns in their careers. Over the next three to four days, they’ll learn their next destination.

In a three-round rotating mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, they have Schwartz going in the second round, No. 59 overall, to Cleveland. In his seven-round mock, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Schwartz going in the third round, No. 66 overall, to the N.Y Jets, and Williams in the fifth round, No. 170 overall, to the Jacksonville Jaguars

WalterFootball.com has Williams going in the fourth round, No. 135 overall, to the Green Bay Packers, and Schwartz in the sixth round, No. 188 overall, to the New England Patriots.

“It has been fun. We have been talking about it a lot so we are just looking forward to draft day. We can’t wait to get our name called,” said Williams.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round. Rounds 2 and 3 will be Friday night and 4-7 Saturday.