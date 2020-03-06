“Felt real good going through the drills, but overall, man, I had a really, really solid day,” said Dinson. “I was happy for the rest of the guys, man, just coming out here and showing their talents in front of so many scouts today.”

AUBURN | Players like Jeremiah Dinson and Marquel Harrell had a lot to prove after not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine. Noah Igbinoghene was hoping to improve on his 40 time from the combine.

Harrell had 25 reps on the 225-pound bench press and ran a 5.22 40-yards dash, which would have ranked among the top 25 offensive linemen at the combine. Dinson didn’t put up the biggest numbers, running a 4.73 40-yard dash, but he cites his play on the field — leading Auburn in tackles last year — along with his knowledge and leadership as a big selling point.

“A lot of guys talk about what round they want to go in, or I want to go here; not me. I just want a shot, to be honest with you, and I can handle the rest,” Dinson said. “I get one foot in the door and I can handle the rest. I'm blessed to be here today, and any team that gets me in April, man, I'm ready to go to work.”

Igbinoghene did manage to run .01 seconds better than at the combine with a 4.47 40-yard dash in his second attempt. His 40-inch vertical, three inches better than his combine, was probably the most eye-popping result from AUs’ Pro Day.

“Of course, I wanted to run a little bit better but God is a blessing so I’m blessed to be in the position I am right now. Blessed to be back here,” Igbinoghene said. “Auburn gave me everything so I’m glad to be back. It was a fun day.”

Derrick Brown, projected as a fairly high first round pick, and Marlon Davidson, who should be picked in the first two days of the draft, which includes rounds 1-3, stood on their combine numbers and just participated in the position drill portion of Pro Day along with speaking with a number of coaches and scouts in attendance.

"Just doing work," said Davidson of his goal for Pro Day. "I had this little hamstring injury that held me back at the combine. But you know just being able to be out here and compete, that was my only thing about it. Showing people that I could fight through injuries, fight through it all and be looking like I’m just perfect. That was my whole goal today."