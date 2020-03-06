Talent on display at Auburn's Pro Day
AUBURN | Players like Jeremiah Dinson and Marquel Harrell had a lot to prove after not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine. Noah Igbinoghene was hoping to improve on his 40 time from the combine.
A total of 18 former players participated in Auburn’s Pro Day Friday in front of scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams.
“Felt real good going through the drills, but overall, man, I had a really, really solid day,” said Dinson. “I was happy for the rest of the guys, man, just coming out here and showing their talents in front of so many scouts today.”
Harrell had 25 reps on the 225-pound bench press and ran a 5.22 40-yards dash, which would have ranked among the top 25 offensive linemen at the combine. Dinson didn’t put up the biggest numbers, running a 4.73 40-yard dash, but he cites his play on the field — leading Auburn in tackles last year — along with his knowledge and leadership as a big selling point.
“A lot of guys talk about what round they want to go in, or I want to go here; not me. I just want a shot, to be honest with you, and I can handle the rest,” Dinson said. “I get one foot in the door and I can handle the rest. I'm blessed to be here today, and any team that gets me in April, man, I'm ready to go to work.”
Igbinoghene did manage to run .01 seconds better than at the combine with a 4.47 40-yard dash in his second attempt. His 40-inch vertical, three inches better than his combine, was probably the most eye-popping result from AUs’ Pro Day.
“Of course, I wanted to run a little bit better but God is a blessing so I’m blessed to be in the position I am right now. Blessed to be back here,” Igbinoghene said. “Auburn gave me everything so I’m glad to be back. It was a fun day.”
Derrick Brown, projected as a fairly high first round pick, and Marlon Davidson, who should be picked in the first two days of the draft, which includes rounds 1-3, stood on their combine numbers and just participated in the position drill portion of Pro Day along with speaking with a number of coaches and scouts in attendance.
"Just doing work," said Davidson of his goal for Pro Day. "I had this little hamstring injury that held me back at the combine. But you know just being able to be out here and compete, that was my only thing about it. Showing people that I could fight through injuries, fight through it all and be looking like I’m just perfect. That was my whole goal today."
The six AU players taken last year set an Auburn record for the most since the NFL Draft was shortened to seven rounds. That record may be beaten this year with Brown, Davidson and Igbinoghene expected to go fairly high, Prince Tega Wanogho, Javaris Davis, Jack Driscoll all projected as selections and several more as possibilities.
“I think it says a lot, that we have a lot of good players,” said Gus Malzahn of the 18 players participating on Pro Day. "We're losing some good players, so there are great potential for our young guys and our guys who are new. But they're setting the tone. I think we've got a chance to have one of the best groups of numbers being drafted or the most drafted since we went to seven rounds.
“Real exciting time for our program. It's just an honor and a blessing to watch those guys and to be able to coach them while they're him.”
** Full results listed below although Dinson’s vertical should be 33 inches and Wanogho’s height should be 6-foot-5 and 1/8.
Full list and of unofficial results from Auburn’s Pro Day pic.twitter.com/vWqXKaYpmf— Bryan Matthews (@BMattAU) March 6, 2020