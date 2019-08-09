Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Phillip Webb is one of the best linebackers in the 2020 class and he proved it again this summer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas.

The four-star from Buford (Ga.) Lanier had an excellent showing in Atlanta, showing off his length and his athleticism and his versatility. His ability to play either inside or outside linebacker could set him apart in this class.

Webb could climb up the rankings charts during his senior season because he’s such a special prospect and his recruitment is taking more shape.

It has been believed for a long time that Auburn is the team to beat for him, but other programs - especially after the summer he had - will not be giving up.

Alabama is making a serious move for him and the Crimson Tide are always going to be involved until the very end with players they want. Clemson is also involved and the Tigers can basically go anywhere to get anybody. LSU is another school to watch.

Can Auburn hold off those programs and land Webb, or will he disappoint the Tigers and head elsewhere?