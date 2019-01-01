Take Two returns with another offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

George Pickens has been committed to Auburn since the summer before his junior season. He remains committed to the Tigers. But the five-star receiver from Hoover, Ala., opted not to sign during the early period, and many other programs are trying to flip him.

There is LSU - and Pickens showed up to the Under Armour Game registration wearing LSU and Georgia wristbands. Georgia is making a serious push. New Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making Pickens a bigger priority. The five-star has talked about Florida, Tennessee and others as well.

All of that could mean something, or it could mean absolutely nothing. The Hoover standout took a recent visit to Auburn that went really well. He is close with Auburn five-star quarterback commit Bo Nix. Going to play for Gus Malzahn could mean he’d be the featured receiver in that offense from day one.

Is Pickens serious about these other programs and these other visits? Or is he playing a little bit of the recruiting game here, and he’ll eventually end up at Auburn after some interesting drama?