Take Two: Is George Pickens to Auburn a foregone conclusion?
Take Two returns with another offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.
THE STORYLINE
George Pickens has been committed to Auburn since the summer before his junior season. He remains committed to the Tigers. But the five-star receiver from Hoover, Ala., opted not to sign during the early period, and many other programs are trying to flip him.
There is LSU - and Pickens showed up to the Under Armour Game registration wearing LSU and Georgia wristbands. Georgia is making a serious push. New Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making Pickens a bigger priority. The five-star has talked about Florida, Tennessee and others as well.
All of that could mean something, or it could mean absolutely nothing. The Hoover standout took a recent visit to Auburn that went really well. He is close with Auburn five-star quarterback commit Bo Nix. Going to play for Gus Malzahn could mean he’d be the featured receiver in that offense from day one.
Is Pickens serious about these other programs and these other visits? Or is he playing a little bit of the recruiting game here, and he’ll eventually end up at Auburn after some interesting drama?
FIRST TAKE: JEFFREY LEE, AUBURNSPORTS.COM
“People often forget that Pickens was Auburn's first commitment in the 2019 class, committing to the Tigers in July 2017. I expect him to continue taking visits and flirting with other colleges, but ultimately honoring his long-lasting commitment to Auburn.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“It depends on if he takes the visit to Ohio State and how much he likes it because the Buckeyes can change anything. Even without Urban Meyer, Ryan Day is a very good recruiter, that offense is just explosive, and that’s what he wants.
“LSU is interesting because he really likes LSU a lot. He liked his visit there a lot. He’s been wearing LSU stuff, not just at the Under Armour game, but everywhere. So a lot of people think LSU is the one that would steal him away from Auburn. I would think he’s so tight with Nix that he’s going to stick with Auburn, and those two would be a great combination.”