AUBURN | T.J. Finley kept his cool after a poor start and helped engineer an important comeback at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Finley completed 12 of his final 15 pass attempts for 158 yards and also ran for a touchdown to lead Auburn to a 24-16 win over San Jose State Saturday night. It came after a horror-show start in which he was just 1 of 5 for nine yards and an interception.

Luke Deal congratulates Finley after his touchdown run. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“He just focused on the next play,” said offensive tackle Austin Troxell. “In the middle of the game, you can’t dwell on it. You’ve got to flush it and move on. And he did a good job tonight.” Following his third interception in two games, Finley completed his next five passes including a 10-yarder to John Samuel Shenker on 4th and 4 to set up AU’s first touchdown. With Auburn trailing 10-7 at halftime, Finley stood up and addressed the entire team. “I grabbed the defense and the offense together and was like, 'Guys, I've got y'all. No more mistakes. No more nothing like that. We're gonna win this game.' And I meant that from the bottom of my heart,” said Finley. “It says a lot about the character of this team to where they rallied together, and we got the job done.” His speech helped inspire AU’s defense and got the offense rolling in the second half. “Nothing but respect for him,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe. “That doesn’t surprise me at all, because that’s just the kind of guy he is. You know, he took it on the head. He even came into the locker room and said, ‘I got y’all; I’m going to be better coming out.’ He came out and proved it.”