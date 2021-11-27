Finley ‘showed a lot of toughness’

The LSU transfer, who started the final two games of the season after Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle, returned to play the remainder of the game as the Tigers suffered a heartbreaking 24-22 four-overtime loss.

Leading the Iron Bowl 10-0 midway through third quarter, T.J. Finley was dropped for a 13-yard loss on Alabama’s fifth sack of the game. He injured his ankle, limping off the field and receiving treatment on the sidelines.

“T.J. showed a lot of toughness tonight,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “This time of year guys are banged up and he got a little rolled-up there and was able to still stay out there and play. He did a great job in the huddle and led. He was doing everything we asked him to do just to execute the offense and go out there and play that position to the best of his ability.

“As far as the toughness goes, he definitely showed that. He was ready to go out there and fight. He was ready to go out there and finish the game so I appreciate that about him. I thought he did some pretty good things from that standpoint, having to fight through some injuries.”

Finley, who left the stadium in a boot, finished 17 of 26 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

After the injury, he was 6 of 8 for 39 yards with an interception in the fourth quarter and a 5-yard touchdown to Landen King in the first overtime. He was sacked for a sixth and final time in the second overtime but Ben Patton was able to make a 49-yard field goal to keep the Tigers in the game.

“I really couldn't move how I wanted to,” said Finley. “I'm a big guy, so I don't really move as much anyway. But when your ankle is kind of bothering you and things of that nature, you've got to get it taped up — and it forces you to stand in the pocket and deliver great balls, which I'm very capable of doing.

“But, when I had openings at times where I could have ran late in games and got four or five yards with my legs, I couldn't burst and plant off my foot. That hindered me … I just couldn't really move how I wanted to.”