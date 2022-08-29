“So for him to come back and then not be able to play, I know it crushes him,” said quarterback T.J. Finley. “I don't like to bring it up to him, because I know how hard it hurts. But I was one of the first people he came to to let know the news, and I appreciate that so much out of him — because, like I said, I was begging him to come back and protect me up front.

Nick Brahms, who elected to return for a sixth season and fourth year as the starting center, has decided to give up football due to an injury.

AUBURN | Auburn will have to navigate the 2022 season without one of its most experienced players and an important team leader.

“But he made the best decision that he had to make for him and his family and his future. All I can do is respect him.”

Brahms re-injured his knee early in fall camp, but has continued his role as a team leader helping new starting center Tate Johnson with his transition to the first-team offense.

"He tried after last season. He had the injury going into the bowl game and then came back and just not there physically to be able to go out there and play. Really to play at the level that he wants to play at,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin.

“Nick has been at every practice. He has helped our players out. He has helped the O-line out. He will continue to keep doing that. So very proud of him, just for his efforts. One thing I told him: Football ends. It always does. It's just usually not on our timeline that we want. His future is bright, and he's going to help this football team, and we're looking forward to that.”

An academic All-American, Brahms has a degree in aviation management and recently earned an MBA. He’s been accepted into the Delta Propel program with plans to eventually become a professional pilot.

“He will definitely be flying one of my private jets,” said Finley.

Brahms finishes his Auburn career with 33 starts in 40 games played. He was first-team All-SEC in 2021.