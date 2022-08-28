Finley, who finished last season starting the final three games, beat out Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, who both enrolled in January.

The junior quarterback overcame the odds, beat out the competition and will start Auburn’s opening game of the season against Mercer, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

"He was a little upset at first,” said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau of the two transfers. “We kind of had to talk through it a little bit. Once he got through that, and he understood it's all about competition and being the best guy on the field that's going to make all of us better, he embraced it. It was a lot better. Initial shock at first, but then he got better through it.”

Finley, who transferred from LSU after the 2020 season, played in nine games, beginning 2021 as the backup to Bo Nix. He came off the bench to lead AU to the game-winning touchdown against Georgia Southern throwing a 10-yard touchdown to Shedrick Jackson on fourth down with 45 seconds left to finish a 98-yard drive.

He took over for Nix, who was injured in a loss to Mississippi State, but went 0-3 as a starter to end last season. Overall, Finley completed 70 of 128 passes (54.7 percent) for 827 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He also had a rushing touchdown.

In five games at LSU in 2020, Finley completed 80 of 140 passes (57.1 percent) for 941 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Auburn opens the season Saturday against Mercer in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.