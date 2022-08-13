Finley executes in critical moments

The junior and former LSU transfer was probably the standout quarterback in the Tigers’ first preseason scrimmage Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | T.J. Finley is Auburn’s returning starter but many had already written him off in the battle for the 2022 quarterback job.

“I thought tonight, he was good,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “Led the team down the field; he executed well when he needed to in some critical moments. Can improve in some of the easier throws we had tonight; don't know if that was him or not. I think there's some things we can improve in those areas in terms of an accuracy standpoint. Overall, I thought he operated well.”

Finley is competing with sophomore Zach Calzada, a Texas A&M transfer, and redshirt freshman Robby Ashford, an Oregon transfer, for the starting job. Harsin saw positives from the entire group.

“Quarterbacks, I thought all did some really good things,” he said. “Finley operated well tonight. That was good to see, and I thought he — we had a long drive on the very first drive with the first group; it was about 14 plays, so he executed well on that drive.

“I thought Robby did well too making some plays and operated the huddle and did some good things on his part. Calzada, solid tonight, had a touchdown as well.”

When it comes to Finley, Harsin is most impressed with his command of the offense and the leadership he provides to his teammates.

“He understands,” said Harsin. “He's very much like a coach on the field. He understands what we're trying to accomplish. He conceptually picks things up very quickly. Listens to the details and all the little nuances of the plays -- what everybody's supposed to be doing.

“If there's a coaching point made, not just for him but for everybody, he'll remember that coaching point and be able to echo it whenever it comes up -- or remind guys. It doesn't have to be a coach, which you appreciate.”