“T.D. got off the ball and was able to get back there and get a sack. Just seeing him just continue to grow, that’s great,” said Derrick Brown, who was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after totaling four tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup in the 24-13 loss at UF.

It was Moultry’s first sack of the season after totaling just 1.5 last season.

The junior Buck linebacker got Florida right tackle Jean Delance off balance with an inside feint and then powered past him outside to sack quarterback Kyle Trask for a 3-yard loss.

AUBURN | Perhaps it will be the play that finally kickstarts T.D. Moultry’s Auburn career.

Moultry also had a quarterback hurry as he rotated in with junior Big Kat Bryant and freshman Derick Hall at Buck. He’s been slow to develop at the position after switching over from linebacker as a freshman.

Moultry was having a strong preseason before being slowed by injuries.

“It meant a lot,” said senior defensive end Marlon Davidson of the sack. “T.D., he had two injuries to both ankles, actually, in the fall. But he’s back now and people see that T.D. Moultry can really do his thing.

“Like I seen today, man, he’s just out there having fun by himself, ‘I’m going to make this play, that play.’ He showed great, tremendous pass-rush skills today.”

Davidson is confident this is just the start of a big second half of the season for Moultry, who could help turn a good pass-rushing team into a great one. The Tigers are currently tied for second in the SEC with 17 sacks, nine behind first-place Florida.

“I feel like T.D. is going to have a breakout year. I really do feel that,” Davidson said. “I feel like we can continue to get better at pass-rushing and getting to the quarterback, and I feel like we will. It’s just another step to our game, man, another step.”

No. 12 Auburn returns to action at Arkansas Oct. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.