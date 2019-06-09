A recent trip to a Power-5 program left a bad taste in Brenden Coffey’s mouth.

A JUCO offensive tackle whose recruitment has rapidly surged as of late, Coffey took an unofficial visit to Cal before coming to Auburn this weekend, and the Golden Bears didn’t exactly pass with flying colors in his eyes.

“They just kind of walked me around,” Coffey said. “It didn’t really seem legit. It didn’t seem like they were taking it as seriously as they could have.”

Admittedly, Coffey was then skeptical about his upcoming official visit to Auburn — or any school, for that matter.

But according to Coffey, he couldn’t have been happier on the Plains this weekend.

“It was amazing,” Coffey said. “It was more than I ever could have expected, really. I came here not really knowing what I was going to get, but it was overwhelming and astounding overall.

“I liked the homey feeling it had. Everyone was super close with each other. When I was walking around everything just felt really natural.”

Expected to graduate in December and enroll in a program where he will have three years to play two seasons, Coffey is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound junior college left tackle — though he said he’s shot up to 6-foot-7 recently.