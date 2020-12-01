AuburnSports - Surgery for Jackson

“Alec Jackson had surgery on his hand yesterday, so he will be out,” Gus Malzahn said during Tuesday’s press conference.

AUBURN | Auburn continues to be dogged by injuries as it prepares for Saturday’s matchup against No. 5 Texas A&M.

Starting offensive guard Brandon Council is already out for the season after undergoing knee surgery following an injury at Ole Miss Oct. 24. All-SEC linebacker K.J. Britt has been sidelined since undergoing thumb surgery Oct. 16.

Right tackle Brodarious Hamm injured his knee against Tennessee Nov. 21, and was only able to play in the first half of last Saturday’s loss at Alabama before being replaced by junior college transfer Brendan Coffey.

Running backs Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams are also dealing with injuries as is cornerback Jaylin Simpson.

“Brodarious and Tank will be similar to last week … along with Jaylin Simpson that wasn't able to play last week. We'll see how they progress during the week,” Malzahn said.

Bigsby was able to return against the Tide rushing for 39 yards on 11 carries, but sat out most of the second half as fourth-teamer Mark-Antony Richards stepped in to rush for 57 yards on 14 carries in the fourth quarter.

Williams, who didn’t have a carry in the Iron Bowl, has just 183 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries this season.

“You know, he had an ankle injury, so we'll see how he is this week, too. It's been a tough year for him. I don't know if he's been healthy any game so far, so hopefully we'll get him back,” Malzahn said.

Auburn hosts the Aggies Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.