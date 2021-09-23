Support for Deal’s father continues to grow

In hopes to show support, Nick Brahms, Deal’s teammate, started a GoFundMe page last week. As of Tuesday, over $60K has been raised for Deal and his family. The overall goal is to raise over $300K so that they can purchase a van and remodel their home.

At the beginning of this year, Auburn tight end Luke Deal found out that his father, Chris Deal, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS. This disease progressively affects the nervous system, ultimately weakening muscles and altering physical function.

AUBURN | The rally for one Auburn teammate is far from over.

Deal expressed how it felt to receive comfort and encouragement from not only his teammates, but the entire community.

“In times like this you don’t often get too many people to do what Nick’s done. Just being there for me and spreading the word like he has and the love and support I’ve felt from his family, from my teammates and my family has felt from the entire Auburn community, it’s been so unreal,” said Deal.

Even though Deal did not know much about the fundraiser, he and his entire family are extremely grateful.

“I didn’t really have much of an idea,” Deal stated. “He told me right before he set it up just to make sure I was ok with it. It just completely shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh sure, that would be something that would be pretty cool.’ Obviously the effects of it have been incredible. My family’s shocked. I’m shocked. To have somebody like Nick and all the rest of my teammates who are helping spread awareness and comfort me during this time has been incredible.”

Click HERE to donate to Chris Deal’s GoFundMe page.