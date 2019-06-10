“I think we know what's on the line and I think that our players will give us everything they've got,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We knew this was going to be a war.”

Three hundred and sixty-three days later, Auburn has another shot, an opportunity for a little redemption against North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. The winner will punch its ticket to the College World Series while the loser’s season will come to an end.

CHAPEL HILL | Auburn was right here, just one year ago, within a game of making it to Omaha before coming up just short against No. 1 national seed Florida in the Gainesville Super Regional, losing 3-2 in 11 innings.

The Tigers rallied to win game one of the Super Regional 11-7 Saturday before falling 2-0 Sunday to set up Monday’s winner-take-all game three. It was a little different path in Gainesville last year as AU lost game one 8-2 and won game two 3-2 before the heartbreaking loss in game three.

“I think it’s good that with what happened last year we know what it feels like to lose. I think we’ve got a chip on our shoulder and we’ve got something for UNC,” said junior shortstop Will Holland going into the series.

“You just have to keep fighting and keep playing your game. I feel like we did everything we could have to try to win that Super, but it didn’t go our way. That’s just baseball. You have to play your butt off and let the chips fall where they can.”

Thompson will turn to true freshman Richard Fitts as his starter in the deciding game. In his last three appearances, all out of the bullpen, the right-hander is 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. That includes his All-Tournament performance in the Atlanta Regional last weekend when he beat No. 3 national seed Georgia Tech by throwing 6.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Fitts has had his share of struggles as a starter with a 12.15 ERA in five starts. In his last start May 11 against Georgia, he didn’t record an out allowing three runs on three hits. He has a 2.56 ERA in 13 relief appearances.

North Carolina hasn’t named a starter but Will Sandy has started 11 games this season including the last two weekends in the ACC Tournament and Chapel Hill Regional. The freshman left-hander is 2-2 on the season with a 5.77 ERA.

Another potential starter is freshman right-hander Connor Ollio, who is 3-1 on the season with a 3.93 ERA in 21 appearances including five starts. Ollio threw two pitches getting one out in a brief appearance out of the bullpen Saturday.

Monday’s game is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN2.