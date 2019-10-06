Here are the results from Auburn's 24-13 loss in Gainesville ...

These grades generally dovetail with Auburn's official grades, which carry much more weight but also aren't available for public dissemination. Still, PFF analysts understand the game and can provide a reasonably good snapshot of how the Tigers fared on an individual basis.

Rivals.com is partnered with Pro Football Focus to provide analytical data from distilled from film review of Auburn games.

TOP OVERALL GRADES: OFFENSE (minimum 15 snaps)

LT Prince Tega Wanogho, 69.3

WR Seth Williams, 69.0

C Kaleb Kim, 64.7

RB Boobee Whitlow, 61.7

WR Will Hastings, 61.3

TOP OVERALL GRADES: DEFENSE (minimum 15 snaps)

DE Marlon Davidson, 93.8

DT Derrick Brown, 92.2

LB Zakoby McClain, 90.1

DT Coynis Miller Jr., 85.5

DE T.D. Moultry, 80.9

DEFENSE NOTES

• Any PFF grade over 90 is considered elite. Auburn had THREE players crack that plateau in Gainesville, which dovetails with what we saw on the field. The Tigers' defense was quite salty and effective — save for the inexplicable bust that yielded Lamical Perine's 88-yard touchdown run late.

• Auburn's overall defense grade (87.5) is its highest since the Liberty game last season, which was a shutout, and the highest against a league opponent since the Arkansas game last season — in which the Tigers conceded just three points. Don't let the scoreboard fool you; there was serious work being done on the defensive side of the ball Saturday.

• The NOAH IGBINOGHENE IRON MAN AWARD goes to, who else, Noah Igbinoghene. That's six in a row for the junior from Hewitt-Trussville High School. He played 75 of a possible 78 defensive snaps against the Gators. He has played 386 of a possible 432 snaps this season, which works out to 89 percent. Other high-snap players from Saturday: S Jeremiah Dinson (67 snaps), S Daniel Thomas (67), CB Javaris Davis (66) and Brown (60).

• PFF keeps track of a stat called STOPS, which is defined as a tackle that "constitutes a failure for the offense." Dinson led the way with six STOPS — followed closely by LB K.J. Britt (5) and McClain (4).

• McClain led the team with a 90.1 grade for RUN DEFENSE specifically. Next best was Coynis Miller Jr. at 85.5.

• Dinson led the team with an 79.7 grade in COVERAGE DEFENSE specifically. Next best was Javaris Davis at 75.9.

• Britt was charged with a team-high four missed tackles.

• Javaris Davis was targeted a team-high 10 times Saturday. He conceded six receptions for 41 yards. He also was credited with three of the team's five pass break-ups.

• Igbinoghene was targeted six times and conceded three receptions, but also was flagged twice for pass interference.

• CB Roger McCreary was targeted five times and conceded four balls for 32 yards.

• This was a generally strong defensive performance. The pass rush was strong, creating four turnovers (all via fumble) was excellent and the run defense, save for the egregious bust late, was excellent. They defended 78 snaps — their highest total of the season.