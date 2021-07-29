SUNI DOES IT!

Suni Lee, an Auburn gymnastics signee, has won gold at the Olympics.

The Minnesota native led Brazilian Rebeca Andrade in the Individual All-Around by one-tenth of a point heading into the final rotation, the floor exercise, considered Andrade's best event.

As pressure abounded, Lee posted a 13.700 on her routine to top the leaderboard with Andrade still to go. However, Andrade stepped out of bounds during her first pass, thereby eliminating her ability to equal Lee's score.

With gold secured, a wild celebration erupted in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Lee's family and friends had gathered to watch the competition.

"It was an exciting day for Auburn gymnastics, for Suni Lee, for Midwest Gymnastics which is my brother’s gym and obviously for my brother and my family," Auburn coach Jeff Graba said. "It’s a big deal. I mean, one of the best athletes in the world has chosen to come to Auburn and I take it as a big deal that she was coached by my brother and chose to be coached by me for the next four years. It’s good for our program because it brings a lot of national recognition."

Lee became the first gymnast with Auburn ties to win an Olympic medal earlier this week after guiding the United States to a silver in the Team All-Around event. She also becomes the fifth-straight American to win the gold in the Individual All-Around, which Graba admits might have put more pressure on her to keep that streak alive with the absence of Simone Biles.

"All the eyes are on her now and she’s carrying the hopes and dreams of USA gymnastics to try and keep the streak going," Graba said. "It’s a big deal that she is capable of carrying that load. She’s been through a lot and she also seems to rise to the occasion and persevere. It’s the girl that I know and I’m glad the world is seeing who we got to know."