STULTZ: Welcome to Auburn Arena, opponents beware

Opposing coaches in the SEC are aware. Their players have become familiar with it. And, for those making their debut appearances in Auburn Arena, they quickly realize what some have been saying for the past several years: The Jungle is real. Auburn's arena is one of the most challenging places to play in college basketball, and coming out with a victory is as difficult as ever. Wednesday night was evidence once again of the impact Auburn fans now make on games, with the student section packed a full 70 minutes before tip, even with students on holiday break. The noise seemingly grew to a crescendo during pre-game introductions and then, somehow, got louder and louder with each Tiger bucket in the 70-55 victory over LSU. It's a spectacle now, with ticket prices as proof, and everyone from the front row to the last standing room only spots in the upper level now takes a personal role in making life hellish for opponents for two-plus hours. Bayou Bengals' head coach Will Wade talked about the crowd's impact even before his team was put through the wringer, looking utterly confused and out of rhythm as they didn't make a field goal for the first 10-plus minutes of the game.

K.D. Johnson celebrates in front of a packed Auburn Arena. (Auburn Athletics)

Every miss, every Jabari Smith smooth jumper, every Walker Kessler rejection, the roof of the arena came ever so closer to popping off. At times, hearing yourself talk was a useless task as the zeal of the Tigers' faithful pumped up the volume to a Spinal Tap 11. It wasn't just people that were there that took notice. No, it was a topic of conversation throughout Twitter from national media, opposing fans and, of course, Auburn fans everywhere.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVyeSBjb2xsZWdlIHByb2dyYW0gc2VyaW91cyBhYm91dCAgdGhl aXIgcHJvZ3JhbSBzaG91bGQgdGFrZSBhIHBhZ2Ugb3V0IG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXVidXJuTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBBdWJ1cm5NQkI8L2E+IGFuZCBnaXZlIHRoZSBzdHVkZW50cyBh cyBtdWNoIHJlYWwgZXN0YXRlIGNvdXJ0IHNpZGUgYXMgcG9zc2libGUuPGJy Pjxicj5UaGUgVGlnZXJzIGhhdmUgYnVpbHQgb25lIG9mIGJlc3QgaG9tZSBj b3VydCBhZHZhbnRhZ2VzIGluIGFsbCBvZiBjb2xsZWdlIGJhc2tldGJhbGwu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jeXI4bEhQcGNqIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vY3lyOGxIUHBjajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZXRlciBCdXJucyAo QFBldGVyQnVybnNFU1BOKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BldGVyQnVybnNFU1BOL3N0YXR1cy8xNDc2NTUxNTYyODM1MjQzMDA4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=