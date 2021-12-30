STULTZ: Welcome to Auburn Arena, opponents beware
Opposing coaches in the SEC are aware. Their players have become familiar with it. And, for those making their debut appearances in Auburn Arena, they quickly realize what some have been saying for the past several years: The Jungle is real. Auburn's arena is one of the most challenging places to play in college basketball, and coming out with a victory is as difficult as ever.
Wednesday night was evidence once again of the impact Auburn fans now make on games, with the student section packed a full 70 minutes before tip, even with students on holiday break. The noise seemingly grew to a crescendo during pre-game introductions and then, somehow, got louder and louder with each Tiger bucket in the 70-55 victory over LSU.
It's a spectacle now, with ticket prices as proof, and everyone from the front row to the last standing room only spots in the upper level now takes a personal role in making life hellish for opponents for two-plus hours. Bayou Bengals' head coach Will Wade talked about the crowd's impact even before his team was put through the wringer, looking utterly confused and out of rhythm as they didn't make a field goal for the first 10-plus minutes of the game.
Every miss, every Jabari Smith smooth jumper, every Walker Kessler rejection, the roof of the arena came ever so closer to popping off. At times, hearing yourself talk was a useless task as the zeal of the Tigers' faithful pumped up the volume to a Spinal Tap 11.
It wasn't just people that were there that took notice. No, it was a topic of conversation throughout Twitter from national media, opposing fans and, of course, Auburn fans everywhere.
It's now a place to be. Yes, putting a good, if not great, team together after a run to the Final Four three seasons ago is one reason why The Jungle is so intimidating. But it's the effort and outreach that Bruce Pearl started from his first day on the job that has transferred this fan base from worrying about a bowl loss the previous day to tossing that aside and focusing on the more significant task at hand: making LSU's ears ring for days.
As Wade said about Pearl, he's a great coach but an even better marketer. It is far from a lie as he's made Auburn Arena not a feared place to play but a program where the top kids in the nation want to come to play. Read that sentence again, and then remind yourself of what it was like attending a game in 2013.
It was the first SEC home game of the season, and the place was rocking. With seats hugging the floor and the fans in the rafters looking down from above, opponents must feel as if more than five Tigers are on the floor. On Wednesday night, it was a place that had the energy of a prized heavyweight fight and national title but with a Thunderjet fighter plane continually flying over.
Kentucky, Florida and rival Alabama still have to come to town, and 9,121 fans will be ready to welcome them. As Jon Rothstein loves to tweet after an Auburn victory, "Welcome to The Jungle."
I say, welcome to the best home-court advantage in college basketball.