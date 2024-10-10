STULTZ: Viewer's guide to the bye weekend

In this week's ramblings, I openly wondered what everyone will be doing with the bye week. If you are like me, you will still be checking out some football games while perusing other options like, I don't know, a possible Murder, She Wrote marathon. (What am I saying? I can do that on my own on Peacock.) But what if you need some options other than football? Well, I am here for you because I have my monthly edition of TV Guide right next to me (yes, I still get a hard copy, the only one in existence) and am doing my duty to bring you the greatest television this side of any time Chris Farley was on a talk show. So, with that, sit back and check out all of the excellent viewing you have waiting for you starting Thursday night. You can thank me later.

(Photo by Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

THURSDAY EVENING

The Perfect Catch (6 p.m. Hallmark Channel) Just read the summary and tell me you aren't interested: A woman reinvents her struggling diner when her old high-school boyfriend returns to town as a baseball superstar, and she also revisits the past in order to find a brighter future. And I just pressed record. Coastal Carolina at James Madison (6:30 p.m. ESPN2) Both teams enter 4-1, with the Dukes (that's James Madison) losing to future Auburn opponent Louisiana-Monroe this past Saturday. Law & Order (7 p.m. NBC) Did you know they were still making this show? I certainly didn't, but I am happy to find out because I'm confident I have seen every episode of the first 15 or so seasons at least twice. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) was my legal hero growing up.

FRIDAY EVENING

Big Brother (7 p.m. CBS) I was at a friend's house a couple of Sundays ago when he and his wife were catching up on the latest episode of this reality show. Apparently, they are really into it, even designating Angela as my girl because, well, they didn't like her. She has since been voted out. I got your back, girl! Padres at Dodger (Game 5, 7:08 p.m. FOX) For entertainment purposes, this series has been thrilling to watch. The winner advances, and the loser has to face another bitter Southern California winter. BRRRR!!!!! Utah at Arizona State (9:30 p.m. ESPN) The Utes are solid as usual, sitting at 4-1 and No. 16 in the nation. The Sun Devils are also 4-1 after taking down Kansas last week. If you are hard up for a football game, this is your only hope for a quality one.

(Photo by USA TODAY Images)

SATURDAY MORNING/AFTERNOON

South Carolina at Alabama (11 a.m. ABC) How do the Crimson Tide recover, and will their fans boo them if they go three-and-out on the first drive? Will Malachi Moore have another "I'm not getting the toy I want from Toys-R-Us" meltdown? Will Kalen DeBoer coach shirtless? Also, is South Carolina good or not? So many questions with this one. The Real Murders of Atlanta (11 a.m. Oxygen) I have no idea what this show is about, but the title is intriguing. Texas vs. Oklahoma (2:30 p.m. ABC) It's the Red River Rivalry, but in the SEC this time! Quinn Ewers is supposed to be back for the Longhorns, stopping the Arch Manning Heisman hype that was insane in the first place. Can the Sooners get enough offense to keep up with Texas? I doubt it. Penn State at USC (2:30 p.m. CBS) Were you aware that the Nittany Lions are up to No. 4 in the polls? Doesn't that seem a bit high? I am predicting an upset here by the Trojans. The Killer Inside (3 p.m. Lifetime) Yet again, I will just let you read the description: Ruth and her husband, Ed's, tranquil life in Wichita, Kansas, is suddenly turned upside down when Ed suffers a heart attack. As Ed fights for his life in the hospital, Ruth starts to receive mysterious threats, leaving her in a state of panic. With the city held hostage by the terror of the BTK killer, Ruth finds herself enveloped in paranoia, convinced that she will be the next victim, as the menacing phone calls escalate into chilling letters. (Pssstt....I bet the husband is a bad guy. Just a guess.) Mississippi State at Georgia (3:30 p.m. SEC Network) I just want to see if anything else happens to the trainwreck that is Georgia's football program right now. Oh, and if Georgia fans will answer Kirby Smart's call to be loud.

SATURDAY EVENING