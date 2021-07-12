Stultz to join AuburnSports.com

Brian Stultz, a 2015 Auburn graduate who has worked in online media the past six years, will join AuburnSports.com as Staff Writer beginning July 12.

Stultz primarily will work on team coverage, but will be involved with all aspects of the site as well.

A native of Greenup, Ky., Stultz most recently worked as Managing Editor for the USA TODAY Sports Auburn Wire. He also has worked at Saturday Down South, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, SEC Country, Campus Insiders, Auburn Undercover and the Auburn Plainsman.