In his second game as interim head coach, Williams will lead the Tigers onto the same field where he used to dominate 20 years ago during an All-American career.

"You can't make this up," the coach said. "Honestly, I don't know how I'm going to feel. I do know I have a job to do, to get this team ready to play and get these guys prepared and lead these guys."

Cadillac Williams had to stop himself from getting emotional Monday afternoon after being asked what it will be like to take the field of Jordan-Hare Stadium as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers for the first time.

However much he doesn't want to make this about him, Saturday night's atmosphere is a credit to how beloved Williams is as an Auburn legend and how much he has endeared himself in just more than a week to the fan base. A game between two 3-6 teams near the end of the season isn't exactly prime territory for a big-game environment, but that's precisely how it will feel when Auburn battles Texas A&M Saturday night.

Just ask the players what they are expecting.

"I think it's going to be crazy," Marcus Harris said.

"It's gonna be jumping, I know," Kam Stutts said. "Talking with a bunch of players, we're all excited about it because we know the fans are going to show up."

Yes, the same fanbase that had largely given up on the previous regime is much like Michael Corleone in The Godfather III: Just when they thought they were out … they pull me back in.

A sold-out crowd just waiting to explode early and often – most likely when the famous "Go Crazy, Cadillac" run is shown on the giant video board – will show up and be loud. It's something that those who remain on this staff, along with, more importantly, the players, deserve after a trying couple of weeks and season. If this past Saturday was any indication by the noise made by 3,000-or-so Auburn fans in Starkville, the decibel level might reach Iron Bowl territory if the Tigers get a lead.

And as stated before, Cadillac does not want to make this about himself, but before kickoff, he admits he will enjoy a moment of self-reflection because, for him, this is still a dream. As he explained, "You can't make this up."

"You can feel the buzz from classmates to in the building here," long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum said. "Everybody is excited to play for Cadillac. It's impossible not to love the guy. He's a guy that he speaks from the heart every time he gets in front of the team, and it's somebody we want to fight for each and every day."

So get to your seat early, save your voice and help Jordan-Hare Stadium become the dreaded place we all know it can be.

In 2003, Cadillac went crazy. On Saturday, it's time for Auburn fans to go crazy for Cadillac.