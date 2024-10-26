STULTZ: The Jarquez Hunter Game

It was a running display we have been expecting out of the senior back for some time, and it came at the most apt time, as Auburn used 278 yards and two touchdowns from Hunter to pull away for a 24-10 victory against the Wildcats and stopping a four-game losing streak this season.

Auburn fans? Well, they were more than happy to see the running back on the field in Lexington on Saturday. So were Hunter's teammates, coaches and everyone else on the visiting sideline.

LEXINGTON | Kentucky defenders will beg not to see Jarquez Hunter on the football field again. Kentucky fans might wish the same.

Oh, and those 278 yards? Those came on just 23 carries, an average of 12.1 yards per rush. That kind of production happens on Playstation games, not in real life. But it did, as Hunter bowled over and raced by helpless Kentucky defenders all night. It looked almost too easy for him in the fourth quarter as he ran untouched for a 45-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 14-point lead.

It was also Hunter making up for not getting the job done in the loss to Columbia last week. Hugh Freeze said postgame that the running back had sent a group text following the game apologizing for his play. No such texts will be needed after Saturday except a big thank you to the offensive line that paved the way for him.

Although the way Hunter was carrying guys for extra yards, he was pumping up the big guys in the trenches.

"It gives a lot of motivation," Jeremiah Wright said.

It was one of those performances that will be remembered for a long time, sitting alongside Tre Mason in the 2013 SEC Championship Game and Cadillac Williams 41 carries to help the Tigers take down Georgia.

You could call it a lot of names: The Battering in the Bluegrass, the Knockout in Kroger, the Jarquez Jurisdiction. No matter what you call it, it was straight out of the "line up and see if those other boys can stop him" playbook. Here's a hint: Kentucky couldn't.

The 278 yards are the fourth most by an Auburn running back in a single game, trailing only some guy named Bo Jackson, the aforementioned Mason and Curtis Kuykendall.

"To be honest, I got tired of losing," Hunter said after the game. "I'm tired of losing. I told Coach, 'We're going to find a way to win this game, and it doesn't matter how we do it or how it gets done.' I just tried to play my hardest for my teammates and coaches and give it my all every play. I tried to take advantage of my opportunities I got today. I tried to wear them out."

Wear them out, indeed. It was just what Auburn needed.

Forget all those other nicknames. It was simply The Jarquez Hunter Game.