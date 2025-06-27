STULTZ: Teeing it up in SW Georgia

Wait, where was I? Oh right. Southwest Georgia. So, with the trip to Albany still fresh in my head, why don't we get into some ramblings? Let's do it.

Seriously, did the voters even watch The Office ? How is that possible? He carried a show for seasons and should have been recognized for it. It makes me mad to this day.

Two weeks ago was no exception, as David Guerra, Hank Jester, Stephanie Hawke and Emily Irvin put together a top-notch event full of Auburn's finest. It was a fun day filled with decent golf, drinks, food, and, yes, even me speaking to over 100 people following the event. If you know me, you know I'm not the best public speaker, so filling 20-25 minutes was difficult. Luckily, I have learned to lean on doing a Q&A with the audience. That helps fill time. Otherwise, I would start rambling about how Gene Wilder should have won Best Actor for his role in Willy Wonka or that the fact Steve Carell never won an Emmy for his role as Michael Scott is a travesty.

Over the past three summers, I have had the privilege of driving down to Albany, Ga. and playing in the Southwest Georgia Auburn Alumni Chapter's annual golf scramble. I have always had the best of times, and through it, I have met some great friends that I constantly stay in touch with.

- I wouldn't call myself a music maniac, but I do have a varied taste, with my playlist regularly going from 2Pac to Dave Matthews Band to the soundtrack of Hamilton, so I do know some. Some of that knowledge helped our team, "The Neighbors," win music trivia the night before the golf scramble in Albany. My good friend Jason did not help out one bit.

- The scramble was played at Doublegate Country Club, which was in immaculate shape. The only problem? Gnats. Seriously, so many gnats in that part of the South.

- Jolly Roger's was the name of the place where the music trivia took place, and between rounds, some line dancing was going on. I'm not talking just the electric shuffle. I'm talking about some high-class, you-have-to-know-the-moves line dancing. I didn't give it a try.

- One of the bonus questions was this: when given a loaf of bread at a dinner party, do you cut it with a knife and then pass it, or do you break it up with your hands? The person running the trivia said it was the former, but then where does the phrase "breaking bread" come from? I'm as outraged about this as I am about the Steve Carell thing.

- I didn't weigh myself, but I'm confident that I gained 10 pounds just from the pure amount of food I ate during my time back in New York two weeks ago.

- Regarding food, as always, I have to recommend Bianca's in Albany if you are ever there. It's some of the best Italian I've had in my life.

- Among the many items being auctioned off following the scramble was a signed Butch Thompson baseball jersey. I took the opportunity to text the baseball coach about it and offered to pay $10 for it. He responded that I should drive the price up. It did go for a pretty penny.

- TikTok of the Week: This guy eating corn on the cob is both awesome and absolutely insane at the same time.

- Since it's Friday, I will end here, as I have a tee time to make later on. I'll just leave that there. Have a great weekend!