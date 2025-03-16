STULTZ: Storylines aplenty in Auburn's possible matchups

So, congrats to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers, who won the regular season SEC title with a week to go in the deepest and most talented conference we might have ever seen in college basketball.

First, the Tigers made program history by earning the first-ever No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. That was solidified a couple of weeks ago, and not even losing three of their last four games before March Madness could derail Auburn from that reward.

Do you want possible storylines for Auburn's run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament? The selection committee was happy to provide them in bunches on Sunday.

But where do we start with the stories that could be brought up even before the Tigers possibly reach the Elite Eight? Is it that a matchup against in-state Alabama State, just 45 or so minutes down I-85, could be how Auburn begins its hopeful run at a national title? You can guarantee that the Hornets would come in with a nothing-to-lose attitude against the massive university just northeast of them, wanting to knock the Tigers off their perch.

Is it with No. 8 Louisville getting a favorable draw by playing in Rupp, just an hour from its campus and an easy drive from the Commonwealth's biggest city to Lexington? Yes, much like Auburn two years ago, the Cardinals got a gift from the selection committee with the chance to make it a home-court advantage despite being a much lower seed. Rupp Arena isn't the favorite place for Louisville fans to visit, but I'm sure they are happy with that setting for now. If the Tigers and Cardinals face off in the second round, there could be a lot of red filling the blue seats of their rival's arena.

Then there's the case of a possible Sweet 16 matchup between three teams that have interesting pasts with Bruce Pearl and the Tigers from the Plains.

You start with No. 5 seed Michigan, who ran its way to the Big Ten conference title thanks to the play of Tre Donaldson. I'm sure you remember that name. Donaldson spent the previous two seasons showing his skills in Neville Arena and everywhere else the Tigers went. He's stepped up his game this season as a mainstay in the Wolverines' lineup, and would have a lot of incentive to get the best of his former team.

And there's No. 4 seed Texas A&M and Buzz Williams, a proverbial thorn in the side of Pearl and Auburn since he arrived in College Station in 2019. The Aggies are the type of team who are physical enough to beat the Tigers up, as evidenced by the beating they put on Auburn just two weeks ago.

That brings us to Yale. Oh, the Ivy League Team That Could against the much powerful Tigers last season in one of the major upsets of the 2024 tournament. If the Bulldogs can get their magic going, and that's a major if considering their first-round matchup against A&M, the two could meet again with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

So yeah, there is plenty to possibly look forward to if the Tigers continue to advance in the greatest tournament in college sports. Fans can be outraged, but as someone paid to write on this event, it provides so much material.

Let's see how it plays out.