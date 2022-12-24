As I spend Christmas Eve alone in a Seattle hotel room, still recovering for the third straight day, I have had a lot of time to think. Add in the mixture of Tamiflu and Nyquil, and some of those thoughts have even me concerned. So should we do a holiday ramblings? Of course, we should.

A fever of 103. A cough so deep that it hurt all the way down to my stomach. Pounding headache, aching and switching between chills and burning up. Oh yes, it has all been fun, and the result was positive for the flu.

Sometimes things don't go as planned. That's definitely been the case for yours truly during my trip out West.

- I was very much looking forward to meeting up with the Seattle Alumni Club before Wednesday's game, but, as my friend Michele can attest, I was in no shape to be around anyone, let alone outside at a tailgate in the cold weather. I could hear the crowd noise during the game, so great job, everyone.

- A run of Brady Bunch questions: how did Mike and Carol actually meet? Why did the three girls also take on the Brady surname? Was that a normal thing back in the 1960s? Also, how did they afford a housekeeper when they already had six kids on a single income? Yes, these all kept me up longer than they should have last night.

- Dillon Wade is possibly the most significant pickup in this recruiting class so far, as he can come in immediately and make an impact on the offensive line.

- The fact that Zep Jasper was so adept at catching the fish at Pike's Market should surprise no one. He had that thing more locked up than an opposing offensive player.

- There's a major difference between how they portray people sleeping in a movie or a television show and how I sleep. Am I all over the place? Yes. In different positions? Absolutely. Are the sheets and pillows in complete shambles every morning? You betcha.

- For Auburn's inside game to be lethal, Johni Broome must be better at finishing. There's a little bit of Austin Wiley in him in that he takes it up weaker than he should. I wouldn't be surprised if contact drills are a massive part of practice for him during the next week heading into SEC play. That matchup against Colin Castleton will be prominent in the conference opener against Florida.

- So, let me get this straight: Clark Griswold lives in a giant house, has what seems to be a private office at a large company in downtown Chicago, flies in all of his relatives for the holidays, can afford to give Uncle Eddie's kids a wonderful Christmas and isn't worried about paying the electricity bill despite all of the lights, and his bonus is going to make or break the pool situation? Major plot flaw in Christmas Vacation.

- TikTok link of the day: The Sweeney Sisters and their famous Christmas medley from back in the day on Saturday Night Live. One of my favorites.

- The bowl games so far have been pretty blah, most likely due to the freeze strangling most of the nation right now. It's one thing to go to a warm location as a reward for a winning season. It's another to play in brutal temperatures. No fun at all.

- Before everything fell apart, I was supposed to fly from Seattle to my hometown in Kentucky, a place I hadn't been to in five or six years, to spend Christmas with my entire family. Don't tell them this, but I will miss the baked spaghetti, a Stultz X-Mas Eve tradition, the most.