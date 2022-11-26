Yet they will learn from it. These players will take what they have come through and use it in the future whenever hard times arrive. It will be a lesson in how to act as a leader and the complete reverse.

It will be a season they will never forget, likely for all the wrong reasons. A dysfunctional head coach running the program into the ground at an alarming level, mixed with losses piling up on the field, is never a good time for young adults to go through.

We will likely never know the full extent of what the players on Auburn football's roster went through this season. Based on comments from several players over the last few weeks, things were anything but fun inside the complex during the previous regime.

Carnell Williams took over a locker room that was discouraged, unhappy and tired. He turned it into one that began to believe in themselves again. For that, he deserves all the credit. It was a broken bunch that needed love, or as Cadillac puts it, "some pouring into."

They rebounded. And, lo and behold, the atmosphere lifted. These players were playing for each other again. They were having fun.

It's too bad that couldn't have happened sooner. The young men who represented Auburn with every ounce of energy deserved more than this crappy year full of controversy and lies. In fact, make a movie of this season, and it will have more betrayal than a Spanish soap opera. They felt let down by adults that were hired to lead them.

Sure, this season will be remembered for many things, most of which I have already mentioned, but let's now go to the positive.

Let's remember every time Derick Hall decided to come to the media room following another baffling loss, serving as the de facto team spokesman while proving that if he doesn't have a long future in the NFL, he will be just fine.

The pure joy on the faces of the Auburn players after breaking the five-game losing streak, streaking right to the student section who fervently stayed to the end of a not-so-classic against Texas A&M and made Jordan-Hare Stadium sound as if the matchup determined the national champion.

And never forget how they fought in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, despite being down by 21 points against Alabama and putting their hearts on the line. Of course, it wasn't the result the Tigers or any Auburn fans wanted, but it is something that they can hold their head up about.

Most of all, remember what these players went through during this exhausting season. It could not have been easy, that's for sure.

The future is the future. Let's worry about that tomorrow. But, for now, these players have been through the wringer, unlike any Auburn team. They deserve the support they have earned.