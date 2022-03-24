STULTZ: Random thoughts on a historic season

The past few nights, I’ve had nightmares where Jim Nantz is showing the replay and commentating, “Stultz’s head getting in the way of things: a tradition unlike any other.”

In the first half of Auburn’s matchup against Miami Sunday, I was looking down at my computer and phone when I spotted something coming at me at a rapid pace out of the top of my eye. Fortunately, I was quick enough to drop my phone and catch the loose ball coming my way that was thrown by … well … some Auburn player. I’m not sure. Otherwise, a broken nose and big knock to my giant noggin would have resulted.

Yeah, that would have been bad. Anyway, following Auburn’s early ouster from the NCAA Tournament, here are some random thoughts.

- It’s fine to be upset about the Tigers losing to Miami in the second round. But, and I say this with a thousand exclamation points, don’t let it ruin a fantastic season when Auburn made so much history. This was a team that brought joy to so many people and, at the same time, was an extreme pleasure to cover. Press conferences with Jabari, Walker, K.D. and others were never dull. It was a delight to get to know these players a little during the season.

- Out of all of the unforgettable moments, and I could certainly make a list of my top 20, I still think my favorite has to be the Yale player unwisely trying to start a scuffle with K.D. Johnson. Listen, some people you don’t want to anger, and K.D. is one of them, especially when you went to an elite prep school in New England.

- Ten or so years down the road, when Jabari is constantly making NBA All-Star Games and helping a team make deep runs into the playoffs, I will tell everyone around me that I got to see him up close and personal during his lone college year. Humble doesn’t even begin to describe the superstar, and his impact on this program will be felt for quite some time. What a phenom.

- Of all the players that made me laugh the most, it was Kessler. From his eye rolls to bucket hat to witty retorts, you never know what would happen when the big guy was being interviewed. And, let me say, that started from the first time we got to speak to him.

- Quick piece of advice: if ever in Greenville, go to the Charleston Sports Pub downtown. The wait staff is incredible, the food and drinks are excellent and they have a golf simulator, which I didn’t get to try. Trust me on this.

- It was tough watching Allen Flanigan struggle offensively this season because he’s capable of much more. He knows that, and that’s why he got frustrated. If he comes back for another year, look for the Flanigan we expected to see.

- This team will reload, not rebuild, if Bruce Pearl pulls out at least one of the two LSU decommits. In fact, let’s not even talk about rebuilding. Auburn’s at the point where they can reload annually. Who would have ever thought that?

- The fan support for this team was unlike anything I have ever seen before. It was amazing to see from the home games to the Auburn faithful taking over opposing arenas to making the SEC and NCAA Tournament games feel like it was back in Auburn. Count me in for another trip with the Auburn Tip-Off Club next season.

- It's strange for Auburn not to be the underdog in basketball, but that's happened. Despite the large Auburn contingent in Greenville, the crowd got loud for Miami when the Hurricanes went on a run. Those cheering? Duke and Michigan State fans. Auburn should take it as a sign of respect that fans now want to see them lose in the tournament.

- More than an hour after the loss on Sunday, my friend Mark and I were waiting for an Uber when we saw Zep Jasper. Mark went up to him to thank him for the season, and Zep handled it with so much class, which I have seen throughout the season with all fans, that I came away happy that he’s returning for his senior season. This guy gets it. He walks the walk every day.

- Jaylin Williams getting more playing time next year will only be a good thing for the Tigers, and he has earned it. The forward could have sulked when not getting as many minutes, but he was always ready to come in and make an impact. He will be a difference-maker.

- Finally, there was a moment on Sunday after the players had left the dais, and it was just Pearl up there alone answering questions when the coach had to take a good five or six seconds to regain his composure and keep from crying. People can say all they want about Pearl, but there is one true thing: he loves his players. The man is the real deal. Auburn is fortunate to have him.