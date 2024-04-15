Once every three or so months, I will be having a dream where I am getting attacked, causing me to kick or punch someone to get away. Unfortunately, my actual body reacts, and I involuntarily hurt a body part. This happened on Sunday night/Monday morning, and now the big toe on my left foot is a bit swollen and bruised. I'm also walking with a slight limp, therefore causing people to ask me what happened. That's an embarrassing way to injure yourself, but let's not kid ourselves; I've done stupider things to get a few cuts and bruises. Why am I writing this? Is it to avoid discussing what has been a disappointing baseball season? Possibly. But I really want to know if anyone else on this planet (or if you are reading this from another planet, hello out there) has this happen to them in the middle of the night. I don't think I am the only one. Let's get into some ramblings.

- In the ever-changing world of college basketball, something interesting has happened: veteran teams are the ones that are dangerous in March. Kentucky, Duke and others have found out that having the most talented young roster leads to no titles. Auburn getting JP Pegues out of the transfer portal and not depending on the incoming class to fill needed roles is a sign that Bruce Pearl has also bought into that notion. - Staying on Pegues, the one thing that separates him from many other guards, especially the ones Auburn has had lately, is his ability to finish at the rim and create his shot. If Johni Broome returns, that would be a lethal pick-and-roll weapon. - Kids nowadays will never get that feeling of receiving the HBO guide every month and perusing it to see when certain movies would be on the channel. - The transfer portal opens tomorrow, meaning there will be some additions and subtractions to rosters throughout the country. It coming in the middle of the semester still bewilders me, though. - Did anyone other than Christine Taylor from the show "Hey Dude" make it as a star? Her work as Marcia in The Brady Bunch movies should have garnered an Oscar nomination. - Okay, let's get this over with: Butch Thompson hasn't forgotten how to coach, so for all of those blaming him for the season, get over it. Seasons like this can happen. Ole Miss went from winning the College World Series to not making the tournament. - If I had been asked in the 1990s to name a Rick Pitino player at Kentucky who would one day lead the Wildcats' program, Mark Pope would not have been in the top ten. It's a decent hire, but I have no idea if it works out. - Speaking of decent hires, Arkansas acts as if it is getting peak John Calipari, not the last five or six years' version of him. The move may reenergize him, but I'm not counting on it. First sign? Keeping the same staff he had in Lexington.