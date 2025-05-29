STULTZ: Rambling while stoked on a hang ten

Surf's up, dudes! This is your bro, Brian Stultz, kicking it in SoCal as I take on a new personality. The waves were bombing me today, no ankle biters to speak of, as the Pacific Ocean turned me from a grom into a real rad surfer.
Now, the waves weren't as potent as they are in Indo (that's Indonesia for you, layman), but there was no mush either. Some were overhead, and as soon as I got into the pocket, the ride was ri-donk-ulous. A few times, I was rag-dolled, but for the most part, I was hanging ten with my brosephs out in the sea.
I'm so stoked right now that nothing, not even a shorebreak, will get me off of this high. Let's wipe out some of these ramblings, why don't we?
- Plainsman Park is going to be jumping this weekend, with Auburn hosting a regional and possibly a super regional. Butch Thompson knew last year was an anomaly for his program and worked tirelessly to assemble this team. It's worked out so far.
- Today, I learned that Ted Williams was originally from San Diego when I saw a sign for a Ted Williams Parkway in the California city. It was right before you reached the Tony Gwynn Memorial Parkway.
- Due to a bet, I found myself alone at a Lucky Strike bowling alley on Tuesday afternoon. Did I break the 150 score needed to win some beer? Absolutely. Did I also bowl two more games afterward, ending up with my back feeling it was thrown out of proportion? Also yes.
- While doing a story on the parents of the Auburn golfers, Jackson Koivun's dad, George, alerted me that compared to his wife, he was the more boring of the two. So did Josiah Gilbert's father, Jeremy. I found them both to be great.
- Speaking of great, all of the parents were awesome during my time out in Carlsbad. It has to be stressful watching your son play at the highest level in a tournament where they are supposed to win, but they all kept their sense of humor about them.
- Who in their right mind, while waiting at an airport, thinks, "You know what? I think I will go into Brooks Brothers and peruse the clothing selection." How do those places stay in business? I don't think I've ever seen someone in one of them. I suppose that if you need a last-minute dress shirt, it would be helpful.
- Dreamland BBQ is overrated. You can find multiple better places to eat BBQ in Alabama.
- I don't know how this Auburn basketball team will gel, but on paper, it appears to be a team that can make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
- I was highly disappointed in Oregon's men's golf team's lack of flair with their apparel. You would figure that Nike would have the most outlandish stuff for the Ducks to wear, but it was status quo with the golf shirts and pants.
- How many more pop-up coffee stores do we actually need in Auburn? It seems like one is built every other week. I don't drink coffee, so there might be a need for all these places. I would prefer drive-thru margarita places.
- I bet the citizens of San Diego are sick of hearing the jokes from Anchorman all these years later.
- With member-guest coming up next week, I should probably spend some time at the driving range trying to figure out some things. In the end, I'll probably skip the range and just see what happens when I tee it up.
- I thought I had witnessed everything possible during my years of airline travel. That was proven wrong on my flight out of Atlanta last week. After boarding the flight to San Diego on time, we waited 15 minutes after the doors had closed. Finally, the pilot comes on the intercom and says that one of the guys working on the plane had his hat sucked up into the air conditioning unit, causing it to stall. The hat was so far up in the unit that we were told to deplane, wait an hour, and then get back on after it was removed. Is this the first time this has ever happened? I don't know.
- In what many natives are calling a feat more impressive than Tony Gwynn's batting average, I was able to down two pounds of shrimp and a pound of lobster last night at a restaurant called The Boiling Crab. I then went back to the hotel and watched The Great Outdoors as John Candy tried to finish the Old '96er.
- Finally, thanks to the players, staff and parents of the Auburn men's golf team for making me feel so welcome this past week in Carlsbad. They were more than happy to talk and, on more than one occasion, thanked me for coming out to cover them. Nick Clinard and his staff have built a powerhouse filled with great kids. I'm looking forward to next season.