STULTZ: Rambling while stoked on a hang ten

Surf's up, dudes! This is your bro, Brian Stultz, kicking it in SoCal as I take on a new personality. The waves were bombing me today, no ankle biters to speak of, as the Pacific Ocean turned me from a grom into a real rad surfer. Now, the waves weren't as potent as they are in Indo (that's Indonesia for you, layman), but there was no mush either. Some were overhead, and as soon as I got into the pocket, the ride was ri-donk-ulous. A few times, I was rag-dolled, but for the most part, I was hanging ten with my brosephs out in the sea. I'm so stoked right now that nothing, not even a shorebreak, will get me off of this high. Let's wipe out some of these ramblings, why don't we?

(Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

- Plainsman Park is going to be jumping this weekend, with Auburn hosting a regional and possibly a super regional. Butch Thompson knew last year was an anomaly for his program and worked tirelessly to assemble this team. It's worked out so far. - Today, I learned that Ted Williams was originally from San Diego when I saw a sign for a Ted Williams Parkway in the California city. It was right before you reached the Tony Gwynn Memorial Parkway. - Due to a bet, I found myself alone at a Lucky Strike bowling alley on Tuesday afternoon. Did I break the 150 score needed to win some beer? Absolutely. Did I also bowl two more games afterward, ending up with my back feeling it was thrown out of proportion? Also yes. - While doing a story on the parents of the Auburn golfers, Jackson Koivun's dad, George, alerted me that compared to his wife, he was the more boring of the two. So did Josiah Gilbert's father, Jeremy. I found them both to be great. - Speaking of great, all of the parents were awesome during my time out in Carlsbad. It has to be stressful watching your son play at the highest level in a tournament where they are supposed to win, but they all kept their sense of humor about them. - Who in their right mind, while waiting at an airport, thinks, "You know what? I think I will go into Brooks Brothers and peruse the clothing selection." How do those places stay in business? I don't think I've ever seen someone in one of them. I suppose that if you need a last-minute dress shirt, it would be helpful. - Dreamland BBQ is overrated. You can find multiple better places to eat BBQ in Alabama. - I don't know how this Auburn basketball team will gel, but on paper, it appears to be a team that can make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

(Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers)