In the meantime, start preparing for the early kickoff by setting up your Bloody Mary bar, setting your alarm for the appropriate time and let's delve even more into the foolish and oft-misused brain of mine with the latest edition of my ramblings.

It's the last week of October – more on that later – and the Tigers only have five games left in the 2022 regular season, starting Saturday against Arkansas. Can Auburn stop the Hogs' run game? Will the offensive line play like they did against Ole Miss? We shall see.

How's everyone feeling after the bye week? Are you refreshed and ready to take on the next five weeks with a mix of gusto, trepidation and downright curiosity? I know I am.

- I want to see the legs of Hans Carlson, the father of Daniel and Anders. He must have muscles upon muscles in his lower body for his kids to come out and be able to kick like they do. Also, the name Hans kicks ass.

- Kids growing up now might have a lot of advantages with all of the technological advances that have been made, but they are missing out on one of my favorite things as a wee one: cabooses. Why are there no cabooses anymore on the back of trains? That was always my favorite part. "BOOOOOSE!" I used to yell.

- If you don't have a rooting interest, and my buddy Greg pointed this out yesterday, Tennessee is just a fun team to watch this season, especially on offense. I didn't think Josh Heupel could turn that program around this quickly, but he has.

- TikTok update: if you have yet to see the Miami Boys Choir, you are missing out. Listen, I don't know Hebrew, so I have no idea what they are singing, but it is alarmingly addicting. In fact, I had one of the songs stuck in my head all day yesterday. And yes, I would purchase a ticket to see them perform.

- I missed Monday's press conference with Bryan Harsin due to travel, but apparently, he brought in an extra water bottle or two just in case someone had a coughing fit again. I appreciate the concern.

- Is October the best month of the year? If it weren't for that dreadful holiday that is Halloween, I would say so. Hey, let's rank the months from worst to best:

12. February (thankfully, the shortest)

11. January (nope)

10. August (way too hot, summer is coming to an end)

9. May (will it be hot? Will it be cold? Who knows.)

8. July (too many fireworks)

7. November (Thanksgiving is the best holiday, though)

6. March (the Madness saves it)

5. October (as I said, Halloween is awful)

4. June (Awwwww, June.)

3. September (the weather is turning a bit, and football begins)

2. December (Hallmark Christmas movies for the win)

1. April (The Masters, the start of baseball and, oh yeah, my birthday)

- I hope to get a second or two to visit Mike Leach in Starkville next weekend. He once played a part in my having a panic attack, but we are all good now. Always fun to talk to.