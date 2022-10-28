STULTZ: Rambling toward the season's final stretch
How's everyone feeling after the bye week? Are you refreshed and ready to take on the next five weeks with a mix of gusto, trepidation and downright curiosity? I know I am.
It's the last week of October – more on that later – and the Tigers only have five games left in the 2022 regular season, starting Saturday against Arkansas. Can Auburn stop the Hogs' run game? Will the offensive line play like they did against Ole Miss? We shall see.
In the meantime, start preparing for the early kickoff by setting up your Bloody Mary bar, setting your alarm for the appropriate time and let's delve even more into the foolish and oft-misused brain of mine with the latest edition of my ramblings.
- I want to see the legs of Hans Carlson, the father of Daniel and Anders. He must have muscles upon muscles in his lower body for his kids to come out and be able to kick like they do. Also, the name Hans kicks ass.
- Kids growing up now might have a lot of advantages with all of the technological advances that have been made, but they are missing out on one of my favorite things as a wee one: cabooses. Why are there no cabooses anymore on the back of trains? That was always my favorite part. "BOOOOOSE!" I used to yell.
- If you don't have a rooting interest, and my buddy Greg pointed this out yesterday, Tennessee is just a fun team to watch this season, especially on offense. I didn't think Josh Heupel could turn that program around this quickly, but he has.
- TikTok update: if you have yet to see the Miami Boys Choir, you are missing out. Listen, I don't know Hebrew, so I have no idea what they are singing, but it is alarmingly addicting. In fact, I had one of the songs stuck in my head all day yesterday. And yes, I would purchase a ticket to see them perform.
- I missed Monday's press conference with Bryan Harsin due to travel, but apparently, he brought in an extra water bottle or two just in case someone had a coughing fit again. I appreciate the concern.
- Is October the best month of the year? If it weren't for that dreadful holiday that is Halloween, I would say so. Hey, let's rank the months from worst to best:
12. February (thankfully, the shortest)
11. January (nope)
10. August (way too hot, summer is coming to an end)
9. May (will it be hot? Will it be cold? Who knows.)
8. July (too many fireworks)
7. November (Thanksgiving is the best holiday, though)
6. March (the Madness saves it)
5. October (as I said, Halloween is awful)
4. June (Awwwww, June.)
3. September (the weather is turning a bit, and football begins)
2. December (Hallmark Christmas movies for the win)
1. April (The Masters, the start of baseball and, oh yeah, my birthday)
- I hope to get a second or two to visit Mike Leach in Starkville next weekend. He once played a part in my having a panic attack, but we are all good now. Always fun to talk to.
- At least once a week, I turn my car off with the transmission still in drive. Certainly, that has absolutely no ill effects on the vehicle.
- Auburn is honoring the 1972/Punt, Bama, Punt team on Saturday on their 50th anniversary. But you know what would be hilarious? Bringing back the 2012 team. Unfortunately, they would likely give up halfway through the introductions. (ZING!)
- I just now figured out that on Twitter direct messages, they hide the ones with explicit content or words. Last night, I went through all of the ones sent to me and, boy, we have a lot of crazies in this world.
- This Phillies-Astros World Series should be a good one and full of storylines, including Bryce Harper finally winning the big one, Justin Verlander and the fact he is still pitching like this at approximately 53 years old and, of course, the Astros being Enemy No. 1 of most baseball fans. You know you are despised when people are cheering for a Philadelphia team. Oh, and apparently, the city of Philadelphia just found out about the Calum Scott jam "Dancing On My Own."
- Let's not forget that Jerry Lee Lewis was an awful man who married his 13-year-old cousin when he was 22. Also, not funny. I bet he and Rodney Dangerfield are exchanging unfunny jokes right now.
- On the other side, and it really doesn't need to be said because everyone knows it already, but Andy Burcham is a saint of a man. I strive to be as good of a human being as him.
- Lastly, do any of you have weird traditions you must do every Auburn game day? I want to hear them in the comments and will read the funniest/strangest ones during the next Rundown.