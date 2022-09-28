Listen, we are all going to get through this together. Maybe. Who knows? That asteroid that NASA destroyed could have a bitter relative that will come down and destroy the planet before we even get to Saturday. I'm such an optimist. So, I better get out my latest random thoughts before we get whacked. Or something like that. Sigh. It's been a long season already. Off we go!

Everyone could use a little settling down right now, but we know that isn't bound to happen, not with another must-win game coming up for Bryan Harsin against an improving LSU team before the Tigers travel to (gulp!) Athens to face No. 1 Georgia. I know the great people of the Bunker have been cool, calm and collective during the early part of the season. I also might be telling a great big lie.

We haven't reached October, and the insanity level surrounding the Auburn football program is already beyond intense. And the Tigers are 3-1! So imagine had they lost that easily-losable game on Saturday to Missouri. Okay, don't. It would be much worse.

- Let's all agree: it wouldn't be an Auburn-LSU game without the threat of a hurricane hitting. It's always timed perfectly for some reason.

- What sort of weirdness happens in this year's matchup between the two? I'm going with a power outage in the middle of the second quarter.

- On the same topic, the corn dog joke was funny back in 2005 or so. Now? Not so much. Get some new material. That one has run its course.

- In 2016, Gus Malzahn and Les Miles had to win the annual battle between the two Tigers. I'm not saying Brian Kelly would get canned if he lost on Saturday, but it would put a sour taste in many of LSU's fans' mouths.

- There are good guys on Auburn's team, and then there are great guys like Derick Hall. Always smiling, never backs down from questions or expectations. He's a delight to cover. I would hate to face him on the football field, though.

- We interviewed Butch Thompson, Kason Howell and Cole Foster last week as the baseball team starts fall practice. Thompson was joking with Howell about being the old man on the team now, so I had to ask him: Have you received any AARP mailing? I'm not sure he got the reference, but I thought it was funny. Also, it is always a joy speaking with Butch and his coaching staff.

- Zep Jasper shooting the ball more this season, especially from the three-point line, would be a good thing for Auburn's offense. Also, is anyone going to miss Devan Cambridge's shot attempts? Sure, they rarely went in, but they were always interesting.

- This might be an unpopular opinion (aren't all of mine, though?), but telling fans which color to wear (navy out, white out, orange out, stripe the stadium) seems like a ploy to get people to purchase more Auburn gear. It's like when the NBA forces LeBron James to change numbers, so jersey sales go through the roof.

- Gus Malzahn? Rhett Lashlee? Coaching against each other on Sunday????? In the words of Lane Kiffin, get your popcorn ready. Can't wait for that one. So many 3rd and 8 runs up the middle.

- I went 9-1 this past week in our pick 'em and am now in first place for the season. Trust me. You will not hear the end of it if I finish in first place.

- Does anyone else put their shirt in the dryer for five minutes before putting it on or is that just a me thing? If you don't, you should definitely try it. Trust me.

- Let's hope all works out for Allen Flanigan and he can return as soon as possible. The kid doesn't deserve the hate he gets.

- Our fantastic AuburnSports dot com team now has polo shirts with the site's logo. I'm sleeping in mine and nothing else!

- This is important: I will eat a bomb nugget if Auburn scores 20 or more points against Georgia next Saturday live on air.

- I'm not sure why the anger over some of the things I said during my appearance on ESPNU/SiriusXM this past Sunday, but some people live to be angry. I'm not one of those people.

- Always feel awful after eating one, but I just can't resist a Mexican pizza from Taco Bell now and then now that they are back. Live Mas!