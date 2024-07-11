I absolutely despise what the leaders of the Southeastern Conference are doing to it right now. If you aren't aware, I'm not a big fan of Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference, as it strips even more of the things that make the SEC so great away. Sure, money is all that matters to Greg Sankey and company, but the SEC we grew up and fell in love with is basically gone.

Media days are being held in Dallas. Southwest (emphasis on the West part of that) is now the conference's official airline. The conference is bending over backward to make the Sooners and Longhorns feel welcome that I wouldn't be shocked to find out they automatically get into the championship football game this year.

Why not stop there? Give them all home games. Move the headquarters to Oklahoma City or Dallas. Name Vince Young as the SEC Legend of the Year for leading UT to the national title. It's all too much. The SEC was fantastic with 12 teams. Heck, make that 10. Those 10 schools that have been here since 1933 have been nothing but loyal, but now, they find themselves as stepchildren to the new child who needs to be coddled. Greg Sankey is more than happy to do it.

Of course, this is the current state of college athletics, and it isn't going back to where it was 20 or even 10 years ago. Instead of making the newcomers earn some respect within the conference, the SEC laid out the red carpet for them and carried them so they wouldn't tire. It's sickening.

Let's get into some ramblings before I go off the deep end.