What? What distraction? It takes less than three minutes for coaches to make a face where they seem to be yelling with the player in that school's uniform. Sure. This will solve all of the problems in college sports—the banning of photos. What a joke. Anyway, onto some ramblings.

It's actually gotten to the point where it's just hilarious. The transfer portal, while I support it, is now out of control with more shady inside dealing than what goes on in Washington, D.C. The latest example is the banning of photoshoots with recruits during unofficial visits. The reason? To "eliminate the distraction."

The NCAA is a joke. We have known that for a long time. The amount of hypocrisy that goes on within the organization is more massive than the Grand Canyon, and everyone has called them out for their bullcrap for years.

- As a frequent user of a crosswords app, I wonder if Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr is more proud of all of his accomplishments in hockey or the fact that he is a clue in seemingly 75 percent of crosswords that I do on a daily basis. You would think the former, but that is a pretty cool thing to have. His last name is right up there with the words ion, caw and Abe.

- If Auburn plays in the Duke's Mayo Bowl and wins, I would like to volunteer to be the one who helps douse Hugh Freeze with a jar of mayonnaise as is custom.

- The Hallmark Christmas movies so far this year have been solid but not extraordinary.

- On that topic, I am attending a wedding in Vermont in January and staying at a place called the Mountaintop Inn with my date Michele. Why is she my date? It's because she sends me texts like the following: "We're going to a winter wedding and staying at a mountain top lounge .... if we don't write at least one Hallmark movie while drinking there's no hope for us." We get each other.

- This inn has a sledding hill, so the chances of me returning to Auburn with a few bumps and bruises, at the minimum, are close to 100 percent.

- Standing on the sidelines during the fourth quarter on Saturday, my ears started hurting from the sheer amount of noise. I have no idea how anyone could communicate when surrounded by that wall of loudness.

- If Auburn finalizes the signing class it is possible of getting, it will be a total game-changer in the amount of talent they have at certain positions, and Auburn fans will be even more excited about the future.

- Watching the Kentucky game on Tuesday night, Reed Sheppard is the real deal. The freshman had so much pressure coming in as the son of two former Kentucky basketball stars. Not only that, Kentucky fans have been waiting a long time for a native of the commonwealth to come in and star for the Wildcats. He is looking the part so far.

- I'm a big fan of the SEC/ACC challenge only because there will be moments when I'll look at the television and say, "Oh, I totally forgot Syracuse is in the ACC."

- Heading into this season, Auburn's defense was the thing that Bruce Pearl thought might be the weak point of his team. Last night against Virginia Tech, the Tigers looked quite good on that end of the floor. If they keep that up, this team will be hard to beat.