As I get older, I start to notice certain things, and I mean small, tiny things, that I am no longer good at. In the last two years, I have had to repark my car in a parking lot due to paring outside the lines on the first attempt. Staying up later than 11 p.m.? That requires a show of strength that I can only muster every three weeks or so. I can no longer fall asleep on planes, although I did catch four hours or so on the recent red-eye flight back from San Francisco last week due to having an entire row to lay down. And, oddly, I can no longer pull off a cartwheel – I did one on Saturday when being introduced at the wedding reception – and not immediately regret it. What's my point? Well, watching a full day of college football without getting up from the couch is something that I am getting significantly better at as I near my mid-40s. I found this out two Sundays ago when I had a bit of a cold; therefore, I was stuck to the house with only myself and my television. No longer do I have to go somewhere to be around people to enjoy a game, although that is my preferred method of watching football. But if it is just me alone yelling at Gary Danielson for another inane comment, I am also satisfied. So, what's your favorite spot to watch Auburn or any other college football? Let's get into some ramblings.

Payton Thorne rushed for two touchdowns and 123 yards against Samford. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

- In 29 games at Michigan State, Payton Thorne rushed for 270 yards, including just 42 last season. That display against Samford, going for 123 yards for two touchdowns on 11 carries, kind of came out of the blue, didn't it? Let's see if that becomes a weapon in this offensive attack. - I texted this to a bunch of friends the other day because the song came on the radio, so I have to ask: do you think Kings of Leon ever found somebody they could use? - There's an entire generation now learning about Colorado football, not realizing that they were so damn good back in the 1980s/early 1990s. It felt for a few years that every big game involved the Buffaloes, Nebraska or Miami. My, how times have changed. - On that topic, I have a feeling Bo Nix will have a game on Saturday against Colorado that will spark his name into the Heisman Trophy race. - Some might call me un-American for this, but I tend to cheer for the European team in the Ryder Cup. They seem to like and get along with each other much more than the Americans. Another reason might be that the USA team has never voted Fred Couples as a captain despite always being a vice-captain and that he was the captain for three US teams that won the President's Cup. Zach Johnson or Freddie? Who do you trust more to lead a team? Exactly. Anyway, go, team Europe! - He was overshadowed by the Philip Montgomery hire, but Ron Roberts has made this defense something that could be special despite a lot of injuries. He should have received the game ball following the Cal victory.

The upcoming season will be Bruce Pearl's tenth at Auburn. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)