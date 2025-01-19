STULTZ: Rambling on return from Athens

It was a wild finish between the No. 1 Tigers and No. 23 Bulldogs in Athens as a once easy 32 seconds became stressful for anyone cheering for the Tigers. The fact that Asa Newell's tip didn't go in was fortunate, but Dylan Cardwell and the Tigers were celebrating after 40 minutes of fun and scoring runs. Now, Auburn is the only undefeated team left in the SEC and has a week off before a heavyweight battle against Tennessee on Saturday. While we wait for the College GameDay bus to roll in, let's get into some ramblings.

With 32.2 seconds left and Auburn up 69-62 against Georgia, fans wearing red and black started exiting Stegeman Coliseum in droves, filtering out so they wouldn't have to hear the thousands of fans cloaked in orange and navy blue cheer anymore.

- Athens restaurant recommendations: Five Bar (get the pork chop) and Porterhouse ( dinner filet meatballs with angel hair pasta).

- When my two friends and I walked into Porterhouse, a man who reminded me of every New York mob member from movies told us that Tahaad Pettiford would be out for the game on Saturday. While we knew that wasn't true, it's a darn good thing that the man was wrong because the freshman was a stud in the victory, prompting me to ask Bruce Pearl following the game if Pettiford is the most composed and fearless freshman he's ever had. Here's the answer:

"I would say, from a shooting standpoint, he's been the most impactful freshman that I think I've ever had at the point guard position.."

Those are strong words from a coach who has had a lot of talented point guards in his day.

- A buddy on the trip was insistent on finding a brandy in Athens. Well, he found one, and it might have been on the shelves of Cutters Pub since before electricity. I don't know what brandy is supposed to look like, but it wasn't that.

- There were many more UGA fans in Stegeman than in the previous few years, and you have to credit Mike White for what he is doing for that program. While Auburn fans made a ton of noise, the home-court atmosphere was definitely in the Bulldogs' favor. That hasn't always been the case.

- Riding in the backseat on the way up and not really paying attention to where we were, I looked up, and Waze took us through some backroads that I'm not sure I would want to be on at night. At one point, we were in the middle of a state park and then at a stop sign in a town where it took us 15 minutes to turn left. Is this important for you to know? Absolutely not. But I wanted to tell you anyway.

- While he didn't have a standout game, Ja'Heim Hudson's ability to give Auburn 18 minutes.

- No Johni Broome and hardly any Dylan Cardwell in the second half, and Auburn still came out with a ranked win on the road. That's when you know a team is locked in.

- It's time to discuss the elephant in the room, which is Georgia's emcee/PA announcer. Not only was he unbearable during pregame when he hollered, "I CAN'T HEAR YOU!!!" at least 30 times, but during the game, anytime it was Georgia's basketball, he literally yelled about it. The funniest was when Pettiford hit a three, but an Auburn player committed a foul but the basket counted, and he yelled, "IT'S GEORGIA'S BASKETBALL!!!!" No. Just no. Know when it's time to yell. That wasn't it.

- As I tweeted, every time an Auburn player made a free throw, the 3,000 Tigers fans would do the customary A-U chant. Well, Georgia students started yelling "SUCKS" after it, which isn't clever, but also embarrassing that you have to shout something to drown out opposing fans in your arena.

- On that note, I would recommend the UGA band stop playing "Glory, Glory" when Auburn is in town. They know what's coming.