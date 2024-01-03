I've never been huge on New Year resolutions, nor have I ever been one to set those goals for myself at the beginning of a calendar year. This year, 2024, is different, though. Last year was exciting and thrilling, but also trying as many new things came at me that I never expected. So, when January arrived, I made some resolutions for myself. Some are typical (lose weight, eat healthier), but others are more personal. I'm trying to cut negativity out of my life, which means people who do nothing but bring those around them down. I'm also closing my inner circle, depending on those whom I can really trust in life and who aren't looking for favors in return. That's a big one. And, yes, I plan on working on my inner happiness even more. Sometimes, struggles come your way, and you aren't ready for them. That was certainly the case in 2023. Now, I am more prepared for what may happen at any time on any day. I hope you all have set goals for this wonderful year we are about to have. Now, let's get into some ramblings, shall we?

- Has Nelly ever said no to anyone who has asked him to collaborate on a song? It doesn't seem like it. I mean, the man did a song with Tim McGraw. And, by the way, that song is awful. (Hey, look how that positivity is working out for me!) - Per a recommendation, some friends and I checked out Kayne Prime in Nashville, and I can't say enough good things about it. I had the filet with a creamy horseradish sauce that was a pure delight. - Staying in Nashville, the mac and cheese at The Wildhorse Saloon was the best mac and cheese I think I've ever had, except for the lobster version from Ruth's Chris. To all of those who attended the event there on the night before the game, I hope you ate it in copious amounts. - This Auburn basketball team is more set up for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament than any Bruce Pearl team since 2019. No one man has to carry the load every game, and the roster's depth will keep legs fresh during a brutal SEC slate. This might be one of the more fun conference title races in recent history. - Why has K.D. Johnson denied us Headband K.D. for this long? It just fits him. - Thanks to Nathan King and Jeff Shearer for discussing the Foundations of Journalism class in the press box during the Music City Bowl. I didn't have a nightmare later that night about missing a spelling test one bit. - Visiting my hometown of Greenup, Ky. and seeing liquor stores open is still strange. That county was dry my entire youth. - During my visit to my parents, I went to Christmas Eve service at the church I grew up going to, and it was like a blast from the past. The people were the same, albeit 20-some years old. The pews and furniture were the same as were the hymn books. The only thing missing was the teenage me signing my name in those books. - This photo of Hugh Freeze with a guitar is hilarious because I do not know where he would put that in his house or office, and I'm pretty sure he doesn't want a reminder of that game anywhere within sight.