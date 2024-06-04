I'll never take it for granted. It's a thrill for me to do these speaking engagements and play in golf scrambles as a "celebrity" guest. If all of this goes away someday, I will still cherish every event I was able to attend and share some wisdom at. For now, I'm just looking forward to the next one. Let's get into some ramblings.

I had no connection to Auburn except my deep love for the football team. They were my sports heroes, and I knew I wanted to come to school here on the Plains. But never did I ever think I would one day be standing in front of 70-plus Auburn people as I did on Monday in Birmingham discussing the Tigers when said people in front of me had so much more experience and history with the university.

It still bewilders me that people come and want to hear me speak on all things Auburn. If you told 17-year-old me that that would be the case one day, his head (not as big as it is now, but still sizable) would explode.

- It would be remiss of me not to start by thanking Greg Powell, Brian Lett and the Birmingham War Eagle Club for their warm welcome and hospitality. While I have known Brian for some time, Powell went over the top, inviting me to his house on Sunday night for a cookout and to see his bourbon inventory. When I say I was in awe, that is an understatement. The man has a pub in his basement and the most extensive collection of great bourbon I have ever witnessed in person. I will be visiting him again soon.

- I recently rewatched the Steve Martin hit Father of the Bride and found myself disgusted at what Bryan MacKenzie and Annie did to poor old George Banks. One, they got engaged without ever meeting Annie's parents, which is bad, but even worse, Bryan never asked George for his daughter's hand in marriage. I would be just as upset as Martin's character at that moment. What a jerk Bryan is.

- The Bunker bourbon event in Montgomery on Monday night was a roaring success. Not only was it great to catch up with and meet some of our famous posters, but the bourbon selection was top-notch. If you get a chance to attend one of these in the future, please do.

- Maybe this is just me, but I remember seeing the same movies on HBO all the time in the 1980s, and I can't even recall what they were about. I must have watched The Boy Who Could Fly at least 30 times, and I can't even tell you one second of the plot.

- The recruiting momentum for Auburn football continues to rise to exceptional levels, and I am here for all of it. This staff knows what it takes to turn this program into a national title contender.

- Driving on I-85 the other day, I passed one of those vans that every church has to take kids on trips or to their house, and that distinct smell of every church van in existence seeped into my brain. Consider yourself lucky if you don't know what I'm talking about.

- TikTok of the Week: I have to do it to you. Here is a performance by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's kid, North West (her real name), of a song from The Lion King that has been all over social media. It's cringe-worthy to the nth degree. The fact the guy introducing her calls her brilliant sends it over the top.

- When I first saw the famous SNL skit about Blue Oyster Cult making "Don't Fear The Reaper," I seriously thought it was a made-up song by a made-up band.

- I'm starting to think that Bryan Harsin has way too much time on his hands. Of course, he also had the same time on his hands during recruiting season. (Drum roll, please.)

- Nick Clinard has built Auburn golf into a powerhouse, and the Tigers could be even better next season. That's scary, considering this year's team is regarded as one of the top teams in college golf history, but it's possible.

- How cool, calm and clutch was J.M. Butler down the stretch in his title-winning match against Florida State? If I had had that bunker shot on No. 16 with the national title hanging in the balance, the ball would have ended up anywhere but on the green.

- I recently saw a piece ranking all of the diss tracks in rap history. Deservedly so, 2'Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" earned the top spot. That song has everything, and I, a 43-year-old white male, still rock out to it every now and then. "Who shot me? But you punks didn't finish. Now you 'bout to feel the wrath of a menace." So damn good.

- There is a creek on I-65 named Murder Creek, and I am incredibly interested in how it earned its name.

- Finally, it's summer, so Auburn athletics is on a hiatus, but thanks to Caleb Jones, Bryan Matthews and the rest of the crew here at Auburn Sports, we will still have complete recruiting coverage.