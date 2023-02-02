Well, it’s Groundhog Day. Again. Sorry, I stole that line from the great Phil Connors in that movie we all know and love and should have totally been nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. But I digress. Yes, it is February, which means we are inching closer and closer to March Madness, the start of baseball season, and, let’s just hope, some beautiful weather. I’m sick of wet lies on the golf course, which I know is a first-world problem, but it is mine to bear. Anyway, let’s get some ramblings out.

Hugh Freeze is greeted by Auburn fans. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)

- What, exactly, is going on in Luke Bryan’s “I Don’t Want This Night To End?” Is it a one-night fling? Is she leaving him? Is it an affair? I need answers. - K.D. Johnson’s emergence in the last two games has been good to see. It seems like something has brought that intensity we love back to his game. That is needed going into this brutal stretch of games. - One of those games is at Rupp Arena, a place I know exceptionally well. Since my dad’s birthday is coming up (February 12th, for those who care) and I missed seeing my parents at Christmas (stupid flu), I am traveling up to Lexington and going to the game with my dad. He will, of course, be wearing blue and white. Maybe I can get Bruce to convince him otherwise. - I said this on Tuesday’s RunDown, but I’m sick of every contestant on America’s Got Talent and the British version having a sob story they have to tell before they sing a mediocre version of Beyonce. So I’m going to go on there, complain about my seasonal allergies and then dare Howie Mandel to tell me how brave I am. Maybe add in a little bit of bullying from being the youngest sibling, pump up the “I’m just a poor soul from Appalachia,” and I’m getting the golden buzzer, lack of talent be damned. - How, exactly, are they still coming up with plots for shows like Days of Our Lives? Or are they just using the same ones from 40 years ago, hoping no one notices? You can get a lot of run out of torrid affairs involving rich people. - Auburn baseball is getting almost no love in preseason polls, which means that Butch Thompson has a lot of ammo to use to motivate his players. I think the lack of love is what he wants, though. It will make his kids even hungrier. Look at what happened last season.

K.D. Johnson is looking like his old self. (Auburn Athletics)