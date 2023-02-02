STULTZ: Rambling on Groundhog Day
Well, it’s Groundhog Day. Again.
Sorry, I stole that line from the great Phil Connors in that movie we all know and love and should have totally been nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. But I digress.
Yes, it is February, which means we are inching closer and closer to March Madness, the start of baseball season, and, let’s just hope, some beautiful weather. I’m sick of wet lies on the golf course, which I know is a first-world problem, but it is mine to bear. Anyway, let’s get some ramblings out.
- What, exactly, is going on in Luke Bryan’s “I Don’t Want This Night To End?” Is it a one-night fling? Is she leaving him? Is it an affair? I need answers.
- K.D. Johnson’s emergence in the last two games has been good to see. It seems like something has brought that intensity we love back to his game. That is needed going into this brutal stretch of games.
- One of those games is at Rupp Arena, a place I know exceptionally well. Since my dad’s birthday is coming up (February 12th, for those who care) and I missed seeing my parents at Christmas (stupid flu), I am traveling up to Lexington and going to the game with my dad. He will, of course, be wearing blue and white. Maybe I can get Bruce to convince him otherwise.
- I said this on Tuesday’s RunDown, but I’m sick of every contestant on America’s Got Talent and the British version having a sob story they have to tell before they sing a mediocre version of Beyonce. So I’m going to go on there, complain about my seasonal allergies and then dare Howie Mandel to tell me how brave I am. Maybe add in a little bit of bullying from being the youngest sibling, pump up the “I’m just a poor soul from Appalachia,” and I’m getting the golden buzzer, lack of talent be damned.
- How, exactly, are they still coming up with plots for shows like Days of Our Lives? Or are they just using the same ones from 40 years ago, hoping no one notices? You can get a lot of run out of torrid affairs involving rich people.
- Auburn baseball is getting almost no love in preseason polls, which means that Butch Thompson has a lot of ammo to use to motivate his players. I think the lack of love is what he wants, though. It will make his kids even hungrier. Look at what happened last season.
- I'm in a wedding in Mexico in September at an all-inclusive resort an hour south of Cancun. So if anyone needs me during that time, I will be in the pool with a drink in my hand.
- Pet Peeve: People who pronounce my last name Schultz. In what world does my surname have a "ch" anywhere in it? I blame Hogan's Heroes.
- How good of a day was yesterday for Auburn University on its birthday? A big win against Georgia, two football commits and a basketball commit.
- Why don't they scoot the benches back a little bit on the basketball sidelines? I know it isn't possible with how far the bleachers come out, but it might help with the coaches standing on the floor problem.
- Where does Dylan Cardwell go during his time on the bench? I remember last season, and he would always be riding the stationary bike. Is there one in the back that we don't see? I must find out.
- TikTok Update: This is the funniest scene in the history of The Simpsons. I will not argue about this.
- Watching an Arkansas game the other night, I noticed how weird the shape of that state is. Just so many strange edges.
- A kid in a Joe Burrow jersey was the contestant trying to make a layup, free throw and three-point shot on Wednesday night during Auburn's rout of Georgia. Unfortunately, it did not go well, much like the refereeing in the AFC title game.
- As pointed out by @aujunglevp in a text last night, Hugh Freeze has already been to more basketball games (and gymnastic meets) than the previous head coach went to in 21 months. And he's recruiting. I would have liked to have had a GoPro follow the last coach around for a week and see what exactly he was doing.
- Lastly, a confession: I had an iPhone for at least two years before I discovered that you could take a screenshot. And don't even ask how old I was when I learned what braille was.